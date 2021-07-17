The Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Rail Road Museum to operate this weekend

PHILLIPS – The Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Rail Road Museum, 128 Bridge St, in Phillips will be operating this weekend. Trains will depart Bridge St at 11 a.m, 12 p.m, 1 p.m, 2 p.m, 3 p.m on July 17-18.

Fares for this ride and presentation into local historical lore are $6 for Adults, $2 for Children. Your tickets are good for multiple rides, or you may ride one train down, enjoy a picnic on the banks of the lovely Sandy River, and ride another train back!

There are hands-on exhibits and grounds to explore-history is fun! Well behaved dogs on a leash may accompany their owners. Trains run rain or shine.

For future operating dates check our website; www.srrl-rr.org or on Facebook