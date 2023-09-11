The University of Maine at Farmington remembers first responders on September 11

FARMINGTON – Members of the University of Maine at Farmington community gathered in the Olsen Student Center to commemorate the tragic 9/11 events from 2001, and remember current first responders and their dedication.

Kirsten Swan, UMF director of student leadership; Connor Fahey, coordinator of orientation and transition programs; and Enrico Echevarria, multicultural admissions counselor, shared an information table with posters including a visual timeline of the 9/11 events and reaction on the Farmington campus that day. In 2001, UMF students, faculty and staff helped each other process the events of that day as they unfolded and several candlelight vigils were held in collaboration with the community.

“It is so important to remember the sacrifice of so many on that day and to appreciate our first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” said Swan.

Specially printed postcards were available for individuals to thank our firefighters, police and first responders who provide essential services in times of emergency and disaster. They are always at the forefront of any incident and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

Remembrance lapel ribbons were also available to anyone interested.

