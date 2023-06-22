‘Things With Wings’ summer reading program at the Wilton Free Public Library

WILTON – Children involved in this year’s summer programming at the Wilton Free Public Library will be learning about Things with Wings! With activities focusing on everything from butterflies and bees to dragons and fairies, the possibilities for fun are endless!

The program will kick off on Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. with a Costume Party at the library. Children are encouraged to dress as anything with wings and join in for snacks, games, crafts, and dancing with DJ Beets on the library lawn. Information about the programming including a calendar of events will be available at that time as well.

There will be activities throughout the month of July at Kineowatha Park, storytimes at the library, a movie night, a paint night for big kids ages 11-16, and more.

The program will close out on Wednesday July 26 with a concert on the library lawn. Kind Kids will be performing an interactive concert for all ages and it is sure to be a great time.

As always, part of the summer reading program includes reading! Children will be encouraged to take home a goal sheet and read a variety of literature throughout the month of July and August and earn prizes and be entered into a drawing for a grand prize upon completion of the entire sheet.

For more information, contact Cassie at the library at 645-4831, wfplkids@wilton-free.lib.me.us, or visit the library Facebook page to stay updated on this summer’s happenings. Stop by any time to pick up a calendar of your own as well as the reading goal sheet. Happy Summer!