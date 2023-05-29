Thomas Performing Arts Center comp team showcase

FARMINGTON – The Thomas Performing Arts Dance Center’s 2023 Competition Team will be performing their competition dances in a special Dance Showcase on June 2 and 3. These dancers work hard and compete throughout Maine and New Hampshire against studios from around New England. Competition dance teaches students much more than dance, as they hear direct feedback and correction from judges, from their instructors and others. Working as a team, learning from their mistakes, taking constructive feedback, exhibiting discipline and focus are all valuable skills that these athletes learn throughout their season!

Tickets are available from a competition dancer or via email: katiemerrill08@gmail.com. Tickets are $20 each and the proceeds will help offset costs at Nationals this year. Two shows are available:

Friday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 at 11 a.m.

Both shows will be at the UMF Emery Community Arts Center located on Academy Street in Farmington. There will be baked goods, water and a raffle at intermission.

For more information about Thomas Performing Arts Center, please visit the website at https://thomaspac.org/ and be sure to follow them on Facebook for up-to-date recital schedules and photos.