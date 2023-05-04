Titcomb Mountain hosting 21st Annual Golf Tournament at Sugarloaf, June 19

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Titcomb Ski Education Foundation is hosting the 21st Annual Golf Tournament at the Sugarloaf Golf Course in Carrabassett Valley. This event will be held on Monday, June 19, with a 9 a.m. ‘shotgun start’ scramble. The fee per team is $525 and hole sponsorships are $50 each. The team fee includes a full round of golf, use of golf carts, lunch, strings and mulligans. A variety of tournament prizes will be offered.

For more information or to register a team, contract Foundation President Jim Kidder at (207)491-5719 or jimlkidder@gmail.com