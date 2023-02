FARMINGTON – The Titcomb Mountain Ski Patrol is holding a benefit dinner to raise funds for the ski patrol, which helps ensure the safety and well-being of skiers on the mountain.

Monday, Feb. 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Titcomb Mountain Commissary will serve a full spaghetti dinner. The cost is $7 per person or $20 for a family, cash or check only.