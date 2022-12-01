Titcomb Mountain to host 27th Annual Holiday Auction Dec. 8

FARMINGTON – Titcomb Mountain will be hosting their 27th Annual Holiday Auction at Uno Mas Restaurant on Thursday, Dec 8.

The Holiday Auction is part of the tradition that makes Titcomb “The Friendliest Mountain Around”! It’s one of the mountain’s most important fundraisers to help keep memberships, ticket prices and youth program offerings at a low cost for families. There will be a variety of items ranging from sea plane tours and fishing expeditions, ski and golf tickets, paintings, pottery, photographs, gift certificates, handmade furniture and crafts, homemade holiday treats, and even old Titcomb ski trail signs!

Call Uno Mas to set up your dinner reservations ahead of time to ensure a table. The silent auction bidding will begin at 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7 p.m.

Titcomb Mountain is collecting donation items through Dec. 5 if you’d like to contribute. Please call the lodge at 778-9031 with any questions.