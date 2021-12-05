Titcomb Mountain’s online Holiday Auction now to Dec. 10



FARMINGTON – Let the bidding begin! The 26th Annual (virtual edition) Titcomb Mountain Holiday Auction has begun.

You can currently view and bid on the various generously donated items in this year’s Holiday Auction here.

Bidding ends at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10. Although we are not able to physically gather and enjoy each others company like usual, it is still important to support this great cause and our local ski mountain, Titcomb Mountain!

Click register on the top of this page and fill out the basic information. Once you submit the information, you will receive an email to activate your account. Then you will be able to login as a bidder and begin bidding!

To view current items for auction, click the green “View Items” button on the top left hand side of this page.

Every attempt has been made to provide the best description for each auction item. Items purchased are accepted on an “as is” basis unless specified on the item. Titcomb Mountain makes no warranty or guarantee.

Titcomb Mountain reserves the right to withdraw any item at any time before the auction sale and reserves the right to reject a bid from any bidder.

Auction winners will be notified by BiddingOwl via email upon auction completion. Winning bidders are responsible for arranging pick-up and payment for all purchased items. Questions related to the Holiday Auction via email: info@titcombmountain.com or call: (207) 778-9031.