Touch of Class new donation requests

FARMINGTON – The three Touch of Class thrift shops in Farmington and Jay have issued new donation guidelines for the shops. Touch of Class thrift shops operate under the mission to employ individuals with intellectual disabilities and other community citizens in an integrated fashion. The stores also offer high quality affordable clothing for people across the area. However, the shops are receiving more donations than they can handle. New donation guidelines are being implemented to help address this issue.

Due to increasing volume of items that cannot be sold in the shops and staffing shortages, Touch of Class is requesting that only clean, lightly used clothing be dropped off in the donation bins. Other donations, such as household items, may be brought to the shops and evaluated by staff. These items will only be considered during open hours and items may not be left at the shop.

Large bags are no longer accepted as staff cannot safely move the bags due to the weight. Clothes should be in a small 13-gallon kitchen trash bag or smaller before being dropped off at the shops or in the donation bins. Touch of Class is requesting that no truck loads of donations be emptied at the bins or outside of the stores. They will also no longer accept yard sale leftovers.

Touch of Class wishes to thank the community for their generous donations and continued support.