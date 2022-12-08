Town of Carrabassett Valley to seal 50th anniversary time capsule Dec. 12

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – In honor of the town’s fiftieth anniversary, a time capsule is being assembled and will be sealed on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Carrabassett Valley Library, located just south of the Sugarloaf Access Road.

Memorabilia and other items are still be accepted for inclusion in the time capsule. Suggested items include ski area memorabilia such as old ski passes, stickers, tickets, or buttons; letters to future property owners and townspeople; letters from your class or office; photos or videos with a general description of the contents.

The public is invited to attend. The event will take place at the library at 4:30 p.m.

If anyone is unable to attend the event but would like to include items in the time capsule, contact Wendy Russell at the Carrabassett Valley Town Office no later than 12 noon on Monday, Dec. 12. For more information, visit www.carrabassettvalley.org