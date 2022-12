TEMPLE – The Annual Temple Holiday Tree Lighting will be held Sunday, December 4, at 6 p.m. at the Temple Town Hall.

Join the Historical Society and the community for the annual lighting of the evergreen on the front lawn, complete with a song or two. The event will be followed with home baked treats and hot chocolate inside the town hall. The temperature is expected to be mild for the winter months and there may be some new snow to grace the scene.