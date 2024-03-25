Town of Wilton looking for Boston Post Cane nominations

WILTON – The Town of Wilton is accepting nominations for Wilton’s Boston Post Cane Recipient. The Cane will be awarded to the oldest known resident of the Town of Wilton.

According to the Boston Post Cane Award requirements, the holder of the Cane must be the oldest known Town of Wilton citizen. If the oldest known citizen does not want to receive the honor, the Cane will be awarded to the next eldest citizen who wishes to hold the title.

Candidates also must have been a resident of the Town of Wilton for at least the past 5 consecutive years, with the exception of a recipient who resides in a hospital, nursing facility, or other long-term facility or if they are living with family in another community.

The town office will be accepting nomination forms until 5:00 p.m. on April 18, 2024.