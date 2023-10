JAY – Bean’s Corner Baptist Church invites the public to attend an event on Sunday, October 29 for Trunk-or-Treating, Popcorn and Cotton Candy. They will have a photo booth as well. For children with allergies and food sensitivities there will be non-food treat bags.

The event is a walk-through event, rain or shine. Displays will be moved inside the church in the event of rain.

Bean’s Corner Baptist Church is located at the intersection of Route 156 and Route 133.