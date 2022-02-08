UMaine Extension 4-H offers sessions for aspiring volunteers

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a two-part online information session for adults interested in becoming Maine 4-H volunteers, 7–8 p.m. March 1 and 8.

“Start Your 4-H Volunteer Journey Today” will offer participants information about the UMaine Extension 4-H youth development program, options for volunteering and requirements to become a volunteer. Current Extension 4-H members and volunteers will discuss their experiences and hands-on activities will be offered.

Registration is required by Feb. 18; register on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jennifer Lobley, 207.255.3345; jennifer.lobley@maine.edu.