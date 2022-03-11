UMaine Extension farm tractor safety classes start April 4

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer four-session farm tractor safety courses in two locations starting April 4, 5:30–7:30 p.m., at Gorham Public Works, 80 Huston Road, Gorham. Classes continue April 11 and 25, ending April 30, 9 a.m. to noon.

The course also will be held 4 to 6 p.m. April 4, 11, and 25, and 5 to 8 p.m. May 2, at Kramer’s, Inc., 2400 West River Road, Sidney.

The Farm Tractor Safety Course includes classroom lectures, homework and tractor driving time. Designed for adults and youth at least 14 years old, participants will learn how to safely handle tractors and equipment, how to avoid hazards, and minimize chances of accidents. This course is required for 14- and 15-year-olds who plan to operate farm equipment for hire on farms other than those owned by their families. Certificates will be issued after successful completion of the course.

The sliding scale fee of $0–$40 includes the course manual. Registration and access to a computer, tablet or smartphone are required. Register and find more information on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jason Lilley, 207.781.6099; Extension.agcumberland@maine.edu.