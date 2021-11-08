UMaine Extension potato, organic grains updates for agricultural industry Nov. 17



ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two research updates for the agricultural industry online, from 7–8 p.m. on Nov. 17.

“Maine Potato Breeding Program” will be presented by University of Maine professor of crop ecology and management Gregory Porter, followed by “Physical Weed Control in Organic Grains — Recent Advances” with UMaine professor of weed ecology and management Eric Gallandt.

The fee is $5; registration is required to receive the link. Register on the program webpage. Participants can earn one pesticide recertification credit and one CCA credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-554-4373; stevenj@maine.edu.