UMaine Extension soil health science course starts Feb. 14



FARMINGTON — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a five-session online course about soil health science for farmers and agricultural advisors from 5:30–7 p.m., from Feb. 14–March 25.

This “Soil Health Short Course” is designed to improve understanding of soil health science and practical management strategies, including cover cropping, reduced tillage practices, crop rotation and soil testing and amendments. Each week includes independent study in addition to online participation. UMaine Extension educators and guest speakers will teach the course.

The sliding scale $60–$120 fee includes a free soil health test, a $60 value. Registration is required by Feb. 6 on the course webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ellen Mallory, 207-581-2942; ellen.mallory@maine.edu. More information also is available on the Extension agriculture website.