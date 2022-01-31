UMaine Extension virtual wild blueberry conference opens Feb. 1

FARMINGTON — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a virtual wild blueberry conference with 14 biweekly sessions from 4–6 p.m. Feb. 1–March 17.

Conference topics include weed, pest and disease management; water use and drought planning; pollinators, production and research updates; marketing and business management; updates from the Maine Wild Blueberry Commission; and a certification panel discussion. UMaine Extension and University of Maine educators, researchers and industry experts will lead the sessions.

The conference fee is $0–$50 sliding scale; registration is required. Register and find the agenda on the event webpage. Pesticide credits will be available. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Mary Michaud, 207.581.3175; mary.j.michaud@maine.edu. More information also is available on the conference website.