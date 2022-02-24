UMF announces Dean’s List for Fall 2021 Semester

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

A nationally-recognized public liberal arts college, UMF enjoys a 150-year tradition of providing a quality academic experience combined with the personal attention and close student / faculty collaboration that help prepare all students to be successful. Rooted in a tradition of teacher preparation, UMF offers top quality programs in the arts and sciences, teacher preparation, and business and pre-professional studies. UMF is located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region and is a welcoming, close-knit academic community that prepares students for engaged citizenship, enriching professional careers and an enduring love of learning.

MAINE

Acton: Cassidy Paker, Honors;

Albion: Allison Frankenfield, Honors; Noah Grindstaff, Honors;

Alfred: Emily Stinson, High Honors;

Anson: Morgan Steward, Honors;

Arundel: Meghan LaPlante, High Honors; Calli Leach, High Honors; Patience Rousseau, Honors;

Athens: Brooke Miller, High Honors;

Auburn: Emily Barnhart, Honors; Emily Farrington, High Honors; Virginia Goyette, Honors; Ethan Rodrigue, Honors; Sophie Therrien, High Honors; Bails Whitcomb, Honors;

Augusta: Leah Allee, High Honors; Sherry Belka, Honors; Suzanna Dibden, High Honors; Josh Hoffman, High Honors; Emma Levesque, High Honors; Michael Levesque, Honors; Faith St Pierre, Honors; Sean Tenney, High Honors; Julia Woods, High Honors;

Bangor: Bella Lawson, Honors; Anna MacDonald, Honors; Mary-Kate Smith, High Honors;

Bar Harbor: Yarrow Fabian, High Honors;

Bath: Kevin McCoy-Reimer, High Honors;

Belfast: Chloe Harvey, High Honors;

Belgrade: Julien Chouinard, Honors; Elena Guarino, High Honors; Simoane Lowell, High Honors; Seth Main, High Honors; Montana Towers, High Honors;

Benton: Harley Grover, High Honors;

Bethel: Reese Remington, High Honors; Lake Templeton, High Honors;

Biddeford: Nicole Anderson, High Honors; Emily Boilard, High Honors; Will Harriman, High Honors; Anna Lavigne, Honors;

Blue Hill: Kayla Bond, High Honors; Grace Broughton, High Honors;

Boothbay: Page Brown, High Honors;

Bowdoin: Vander Cochran, High Honors; Maddy Horrocks, High Honors;

Bowdoinham: Iyana Berhanu, High Honors; Genevieve Feeney, High Honors; Ryley Leech, High Honors; Campbell Tankersley, High Honors;

Bradford: Sierra Pennington, High Honors;

Bridgton: Bekah Knights, High Honors; Blue Lagoda, Honors; Mark Mayo, Honors;

Brownfield: Gracie Vaughan, Honors;

Brunswick: Luka Baskett, Honors; Jenny Doiron, High Honors; Josh Factor, Honors; Jonah Porter, Honors; Morgan Schlaack, Honors; Cassandra Smith, High Honors; Eva Tebbutt, High Honors; Cheyenne Yslava, High Honors;

Bryant Pond: Kaitlyn Buck, Honors; Abbey Landry, High Honors; Georgia Piawlock, Honors; Koley TRUE, High Honors;

Buckfield: Andrew Warren, High Honors;

Bucksport: Katelyn Cloutier, High Honors; Brianna Dow, Honors; Kami Howes, Honors;

Buxton: Sam Michelson, Honors; Brittney Reed, Honors;

Camden: Milo Gaudette, Honors;

Canaan: Elaina Cruz, High Honors; Emma Hovencamp, Honors;

Canton: Tori Bellegarde, High Honors; Destiny Urdsick, High Honors;

Cape Elizabeth: Aman Hagos, Honors; Julianna Halstrom, High Honors;

Cape Neddick: Kate Nowell, High Honors;

Carrabassett Valley: Bonnie Walston, High Honors;

Casco: Marissa Morrissette, Honors;

Charleston: Cole Edgerly, Honors;

Chelsea: Morgan Burgess, Honors; Alixx Canwell, Honors; Alden Hallett, High Honors; Xavier Trask, High Honors;

Chesterville: Audrey Keith, High Honors; Breanna Maxim, High Honors;

Columbia Falls: Brittney Church, High Honors;

Coplin Plt: Jocelyn Stevens, Honors;

Corinth: Emma Campbell, High Honors; Tiana McDougall, High Honors; Joe Wright, Honors;

Cornish: Brady Denison, Honors;

Cornville: Adelle Belanger, High Honors; Hudson Sirois, Honors;

Cumberland Center: Avery Bucknam, High Honors; Bridie Frost, High Honors; Gowan Frost, High Honors; Kylie Josephson, High Honors; Acadia LeSiege, Honors;

Emily Small, High Honors;

Damariscotta: Emma Goltz, High Honors;

Dedham: Regan Vancil, High Honors;

Detroit: Miranda Kuespert, High Honors;

Dexter: Caitlyn Gaffen, High Honors; Anna Heneise, High Honors;

Dixfield: El Couture, High Honors; Charity Webster, High Honors;

Dover Foxcroft: Lis Carlson, Honors;

Dover Foxcroft: Hunter Kemp, Honors; Gavyn Moreshead, Honors;

Dresden: Allen Cherkis, High Honors;

Durham: Hayden Thomas, High Honors;

East Waterboro: Joshua Castonguay, High Honors;

Eastport: Mary Bartlett, High Honors; George Mills, High Honors;

Eddington: Lizzy Curtis, High Honors;

Eliot: Isabella Blumenfeld, High Honors; Manu Ritchie, High Honors;

Ellsworth: Katie Hammer, High Honors; Leah Stevens, High Honors;

Embden: Kelsey Creamer, High Honors;

Etna: Hannah Armstrong, High Honors; Sarah Cole, Honors;

Eustis: Mason Strunk, High Honors;

Exeter: Alyssa Harris, High Honors;

Fairfield: Molly Folsom, Honors; Jazmine Sy Murray, High Honors; Abby Towne, High Honors; Heather Wargo, High Honors;

Falmouth: Brooke Martin, High Honors; Brendan Nowak, High Honors;

Farmingdale: Tess Gioia, High Honors; Madisyn Smith, High Honors;

Farmington: Abbey Aho, Honors; Theodora Bailey, High Honors; Lexi Barber, Honors; Gabby Beaudoin, High Honors; Audrey Bradbury, High Honors; Kellsie Britton, High Honors; Carrie Burr, Honors; Joseph Campbell, High Honors; Garrett Chase, High Honors; Sarah Collins, Honors; Rockie Decker, High Honors; Chelsey Drake, High Honors; Alannah Enzor, High Honors; Gabriel Glidden, Honors; Jacqui Hamilton, High Honors; Hunter Harrington, High Honors; Alannah Hartford, High Honors; Sylvie Haslam, High Honors; Alex Ingalls, Honors; Shelby Iverson, Honors; Alycia Jajliardo, High Honors; Hailey Kaminsky, High Honors; Miranda Kramer, High Honors; Jennifer Larson, High Honors; Dani Lilly Rodiles, High Honors; Katelyn Long, Honors; Christina Lougee, High Honors; Ellie Lunt, Honors; Aj Marchetti, Honors; D’Nell McDonald, High Honors; Anna McKee, High Honors; Zack Morrell, High Honors; Jacob Mouser, Honors; Aidan Mulrooney, High Honors; Ally Phair, Honors; Paige Polley, Honors; Maev Rogers, High Honors; Abby Shipley-Rega, Honors; Jamie St Pierre, High Honors;

Fayette: Delsi Hewins, Honors; Summer Holland, Honors; Tom Tubman, High Honors;

Fort Fairfield: Bri Reece, High Honors;

Fort Kent: Ashley Gendreau, Honors; Simone Martin, Honors; Carson Theriault, Honors;

Freeport: Julia Alterio, Honors; Jack Olson, High Honors; Kelsey Williams, High Honors; Sierra Zahares, High Honors;

Fryeburg: Kaia De Vries, High Honors; Tabitha Dunfee, High Honors; Reece Kneissler, High Honors; River Lusky, High Honors;

Georgetown: Heather Kinee, High Honors;

Gorham: AJ Booth, High Honors; Lindsey Boylen, Honors; Courtney Brent, Honors; Makenna Canty, High Honors; Jackson Crockett, High Honors; Riley Ferrigan, High Honors; Lizzie Kutzer, High Honors; Emma Pierce, High Honors; Lauren Preis, Honors; Samantha Rockwell, High Honors; Ally Tanguay, High Honors;

Gray: Chelsea Davis, High Honors;

Greene: Sam Martineau, Honors; Zoe Norris, High Honors; Paris Pierce, Honors; Kristen Roux, High Honors; Brady Stockwell, Honors; Jared Wood, Honors;

Greenville: Morgan Noyes, High Honors;

Hampden: Levi Husson, High Honors; Aurelia Maietta, High Honors;

Harpswell: Max McAndrews, High Honors; Danny York, Honors;

Harrison: Christa Allen, High Honors;

Hartford: Lea Violette, High Honors;

Hartland: Ashley LaGross, High Honors;

Hermon: Sarah Ingraham, High Honors;

Hiram: Matthew Dyer, High Honors;

Holden: Abigail Downing, Honors;

Hollis Center: Ashley Mains, High Honors;

Hope: Emma Steere, High Honors;

Houlton: Katherine Berube, Honors; Abigail McAtee, Honors;

Industry: Marleigh Gaboury, High Honors;

Jay: Elly Bernard, Honors; Alex Bessey, High Honors; Abby Moreau, High Honors; Terri Potvin, High Honors; Lilly Towers, High Honors; Haley Turcotte, High Honors;

Kennebunk: Mary Everett, High Honors; Sam LaFond, High Honors; Callister Montembeau, High Honors; Eli Mowry, Honors;

Kingfield: Geraldine Doble, Honors;

Kittery: Kiley Chambers, High Honors; Cassidy Delano, High Honors; Hunter Sawtelle, Honors;

Lamoine: Adriana Novella, Honors;

Lebanon: Eme Saverese, High Honors;

Leeds: Kayleigh Getty, Honors; Madison Karcher, High Honors;

Levant: Kallie Urquhart, High Honors;

Lewiston: Shylah Curran, Honors; Noor Hussein, Honors; Sara Laroche, High Honors; Jayme Loisel, High Honors; Bailee Sabine, High Honors; Sophia Turgeon, Honors; Ashley Ward, High Honors; Emma Williams, High Honors;

Limerick: Caitlyn Hall, Honors; Jocelyn Jaro, Honors;

Limington: Mya Daniels, High Honors; Jada Richard, High Honors;

Lisbon: Rosalie White, Honors; Christa Wilcox, High Honors;

Lisbon Falls: Neil LaRochelle, High Honors; Jonah Sautter, High Honors; Emma Willey, Honors;

Livermore: William Brenner, High Honors;

Livermore Falls: Mallori Chretien, High Honors; Hunter Dalton, High Honors;

Ludlow: Luna Ryan, Honors;

Lyman: Marissa Goodwin, High Honors; Ryan Townsend, Honors;

Madawaska: Harley Carter, High Honors; Valentina Levesque, Honors; Madison Nadeau, High Honors;

Madison: Lucy Perkins, High Honors; Bella Petrey, Honors; Sean Whalen, High Honors;

Madrid Twp: Kelsey Wood, Honors;

Manchester: Duncan Rogers, High Honors;

Mechanic Falls: Alex Cote, Honors; Spencer Davis, High Honors; Allison Emery, High Honors; Chelsea Roy, Honors; Twilight Smart-Benson, High Honors;

Mercer: Kayleigh Brisard, Honors;

Mexico: Abbey Duguay, Honors;

Millinocket: Mercedes Perzanowski, Honors;

Minot: Madeleine Tiner, High Honors; Grace Turner, Honors; Emma Wallace, High Honors;

Monmouth: Tia Day, High Honors; Haley Fletcher, High Honors; Bradley Neal, Honors;

Montville: Gray Paradis, High Honors;

Naples: Emma Brown, Honors; Jonas Edwards, High Honors; Samantha Pond, Honors;

New Gloucester: Abby Cloutier, High Honors; Preston Sanborn, High Honors;

New Portland: Dongmei Yuan, High Honors;

New Sharon: Aidan Finnegan, High Honors; Shay Trask, High Honors;

New Vineyard: Alora Fletcher, High Honors; Alana Mahar, High Honors;

Newcastle: Haylee Gagnon, High Honors;

Nobleboro: Belle Sawyer, High Honors;

Norridgewock: Paige Lyman, Honors; Alexis Sack, Honors;

North Berwick: Sam Grant, High Honors;

North Monmouth: Violette Beaulieu, High Honors;

North Yarmouth: Cooper Kucera, Honors;

Norway: Miles Stevens, High Honors;

Oakland: McKenna Brodeur, High Honors; Emilia Frost, Honors; Eve Lilly, Honors; Paige Lilly, High Honors;

Old Orchard Beach: Hattie Dunton, Honors; Theo Estevao, Honors; Josee Hartley, Honors; Kelly Palkovic, High Honors;

Old Town: Keely Becker, High Honors;

Oquossoc: Chenoa Savage, High Honors;

Orland: Meagan Martin, High Honors; Lucky Mourredes, Honors;

Orrington: Sarah Maxsimic, Honors;

Otisfield: Emmy Corbett, High Honors; Courtney Hinkley, High Honors;

Owls Head: Noah Erskine, High Honors;

Oxford: Brandi Farnum, Honors; Troy Johnson, Honors; Hunter LaBossiere, Honors;

Parkman: Kyle Bagley, Honors;

Phillips: Ian Stanford, Honors;

Pittsfield: Kayla Kalloch, Honors;

Pittston: Shelby Gove, High Honors; Jaycie Stevens, High Honors;

Poland: Amy Hodge, Honors;

Portland: Tristan Arcand, High Honors; Samantha Box, High Honors; Bridget Brown, Honors; Antonio Ciccomancini, Honors; Eve Fischer, High Honors; Neima Houssein, High Honors; Ross McCabe, Honors; Brooks Miller, High Honors; Tawnee Roberts, High Honors; Charlie Scalia-Bruce, High Honors; Justina Warren, High Honors;

Pownal: June Duchesneau, Honors; Pyam Morin, High Honors;

Rangeley: Nicole Lund, High Honors;

Raymond: Nora Laprise, High Honors; Chloe Smith, Honors;

Readfield: Kate Mohlar, High Honors; Silas Mohlar, Honors; Coleman Watson, High Honors; Garrett Whitten, Honors;

Richmond: Shane Edwards, Honors;

Rockland: Elayne Gustafson, Honors;

Rockport: Greta Curtis, Honors; Carol Upham, Honors;

Rome: Becca Long, High Honors;

Round Pond: Meghan Rose, High Honors;

Rumford: Sarah Bourret, High Honors; Courtney Carrier, High Honors; Maddie Legere, High Honors; Sarah Milledge, High Honors;

Sabattus: Saraphin Bechard, Honors;

Saco: Erika Holbrook, Honors; Olivia Paradis, Honors; Abby Pomerleau, High Honors; Katie Sewell, Honors; Bridget Stephenson, High Honors;

Saint Albans: Zain Richard, High Honors;

Saint George: Kiras Tavernakis, High Honors;

Scarborough: Brian Austin, Honors; Samantha Creech, High Honors; Caroline Granata, High Honors; Iris Mikeska, Honors; Eric Parent, Honors;

Sedgwick: Oliver Woodward, Honors;

Shapleigh: Colin Harris, Honors;

Sidney: Zack Hubbard, Honors;

Skowhegan: Jyll Goodwin, High Honors;

Solon: Rachel Hatfield, High Honors;

South Berwick: Gabbi Fultz, Honors;

South Paris: Halie Page, High Honors; Niko Wilson, Honors;

South Portland: Kaya Backman, Honors; Sydney Beecher, High Honors; Dilyse Lorello, High Honors; Daniel Mickiewicz, High Honors; Jenna Miller, High Honors; Marley Sullivan, High Honors; Abigail Trefsger, High Honors;

Standish: Samantha Dery, High Honors;

Starks: Sol LaBelle, High Honors;

Steep Falls: Anna Good, Honors;

Stetson: Kate Withee, High Honors;

Stonington: Jett-Marcus Jordan, High Honors;

Sumner: Saige Collette, Honors; Megan Turcotte, High Honors;

Swanville: Hailey Hall, Honors;

Temple: Horisun Antunee, Honors; Erin Ladd, Honors; Mia Michaud, High Honors;

Thomaston: Sara Dorr, High Honors;

Thorndike: Jacie Nickerson, High Honors;

Topsham: Natalia Pinette, Honors; Bane Slocum, High Honors;

Troy: Alexis Ramee, Honors;

Turner: Alex Brooks, Honors; Leo Goddard, Honors; Haylee Janosco, High Honors; Ian Leadbetter, Honors; Maddie Lenfest, High Honors; Lauren Roy, High Honors;

Union: Caeden Bross, High Honors;

Unity: Etienne Desrosiers, High Honors; Lauren Faloon, High Honors;

Vassalboro: Morgan Folsom, High Honors; Colin Limberger, High Honors;

Verona Island: Aubrey Merritt-Suchower, High Honors;

Waldo: Darrell Roberts, High Honors;

Waldoboro: Josie Jameson, Honors; Abby Lash, Honors; Hannah Littlefield, High Honors; Amelia Metcalfe, High Honors; Maddy White, High Honors;

Waterboro: Lydia Wasina, High Honors;

Waterville: Tommy Clark, Honors; Adrienne Foss, Honors; Erica Joler, High Honors; Olivia Kunesh, Honors; Amber Labbe, Honors; Morgan Rogers, High Honors; Savannah Vigue, High Honors;

Wells: Covy Dufort, Honors; Abby Hanson, Honors; Connor Hood, Honors; Julia Partridge, High Honors; Michael Patnaude, High Honors; Jade Petrie, High Honors; Paige Tremblay, Honors;

West Farmington: Alexis Wyman-LaBelle, Honors;

West Gardiner: Kristen Ladner, High Honors; Jed Malinowski, High Honors;

West Paris: Dodie Rogers, Honors;

Westbrook: Ariana St Clair, High Honors; Sarah Viar, High Honors;

Westmanland: Emma Hixon, High Honors;

Westport Island: Sammy Ober, Honors;

Whitefield: Abby Blair, High Honors;

Willimantic: Cali Turner, High Honors;

Wilton: Aliza Adams, Honors; Gareth Belton, Honors; George Edmunds, High Honors; Clare Fournier, High Honors; Val Hinkley, Honors; Grace McIntosh, High Honors; Megan O’Donnell, High Honors; Ryley Pease, Honors; Hailey Rose, High Honors;

Windham: Chloe Allen, High Honors; Stacie Bourassa, High Honors; Heather Carper, High Honors; Chloe McVetty, Honors;

Windsor: Jacob Lamoreau, Honors;

Winslow: Kade Batey, Honors; Megan Cates, High Honors; Dorothy Anne Giroux-Pare, High Honors; Ellie Hatt, High Honors; Zack Laflamme, Honors; Cassie McCaslin, High Honors; Katie St Amand, High Honors;

Winter Harbor: Rhiannon Alley, High Honors;

Winthrop: Maya Deming, High Honors; Portia Hardy, High Honors; Matti Rice, High Honors;

Wiscasset: Eliza Paradis, High Honors; Gage Varian, High Honors;

Yarmouth: William Chinnock, High Honors; Miranda Clarke, High Honors; Megan Josephs, High Honors;

York: Drew Monteith, High Honors; Henry O’Shaughnessy, High Honors;

CONNECTICUT

Bethany: Emma Marsh, Honors;

Cheshire: Gabby D’Agostino, Honors;

Colchester: Emma Hajdasz, Honors;

Dayville: Ashley Ray, Honors;

Glastonbury: Tyler Hutchinson, High Honors; Elliot Morelli-Wolfe, High Honors;

Middlebury: Josh Vincitorio, Honors;

New Haven: Jocelyn Royalty, High Honors;

Newington: Sarah Stepak, Honors;

Niantic: Will Eldredge, Honors;

Vernon Rockville: Vanessa Mitchell, High Honors;

Wethersfield: Nic Laro, Honors;

MASSACHUSETTS

Arlington: Chloe Horn, High Honors;

Barre: Alyssa Holland, Honors;

Bedford: Olivia Belbute, Honors;

Boston: Tre Murray, Honors;

Boxford: Sam Shirley, High Honors;

Braintree: Molly Lyons, Honors;

Charlestown: Carleigh Schievink, Honors;

Dover: Summer Eells, Honors;

Dudley: Eliza Quinn, Honors;

Framingham: Annie Newman, High Honors; Lucas Tuttle, Honors;

Kingston: Will Cauchon, Honors;

Lynn: Katryn Barr, High Honors;

Marlborough: Heather Janson, High Honors;

Melrose: Isabelle Couture, High Honors;

New Bedford: Victoria Oliveira, High Honors;

North Andover: Michaela Terlizzi, High Honors;

North Attleboro: Halley Charette, High Honors;

North Chelmsford: Rachel Beechin, High Honors;

North Reading: Sarah Emerson, Honors;

Orleans: Emily Boyle, Honors;

Plymouth: Lizzy Martin, Honors; Katie Mindel, Honors;

Reading: Shaina Fusco, High Honors;

Rockport: Jeremy McCauley, High Honors;

Sturbridge: Jessica LaFrance, High Honors;

Taunton: Grace Pimenta, Honors;

Uxbridge: Grace DiMarco, Honors;

Woburn: Jeremy Pica, Honors;

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Berlin: Emmelia Letendre, Honors;

Concord: Emma Chudzicki, High Honors; Jo LeMahieu, Honors;

Contoocook: Zach Berliner, Honors; Mel LaCombe, High Honors;

Danville: Katelyn Ryan, High Honors;

Dunbarton: Diana Pollock, Honors;

Epsom: Emily Moore, High Honors;

Goffstown: Tegan Andrew, High Honors;

Greenland: Maria Oliveira, High Honors;

Hampton: Abbie Bitomske, High Honors; Erin Cropper, Honors; Emily Eaton, High Honors; Cassidy O’donnell, High Honors;

Loudon: Kaiden Clark, Honors;

Lyman: Mariko Aldrich-Holmes, Honors;

Manchester: Tim Dugan, Honors; Anyssa Phaneuf, High Honors;

Milford: Erin Jasper, High Honors; Paige Lusczyk, High Honors;

Nashua: Keith Fletcher, High Honors; Jimmy Reel, Honors; Alex Sheran, Honors;

Nelson: Fallon Smith, Honors;

New Durham: Sami Hotchkiss, High Honors;

Plaistow: Apollo Donovan, Honors;

Rochester: Ryan MacDonald, High Honors; Clara Moore, High Honors;

Sunapee: Em Platt, Honors;

Whitefield: Jackie LaFlam, High Honors;

Wolfeboro Falls: Bri Heald, Honors;

RHODE ISLAND

Barrington: Liv Gray, Honors;

Coventry: Justyn Farber, High Honors;

Wakefield: Ben Daly-LaBelle, Honors; May Kimber, High Honors;

VERMONT

Barre: Emily Cetin, High Honors;

Bondville: Anna Holt, High Honors;

Burlington: Henry Padnos, High Honors;

East Hardwick: Walker Willey, High Honors;

Grand Isle: Bailey Blow, High Honors;

Hartland: Emma Petersson, High Honors;

Hinesburg: Mullein Francis, High Honors;

Lyndonville: Wilson Krause, Honors;

Milton: Ben Stoll, Honors;

South Burlington: Danny Terhune, High Honors;

Walden: Samuel Molleur, High Honors;

Williamstown: Nathan Poulin, High Honors;

ARIZONA

Rio Verde: Matt Haines, Honors;

CALIFORNIA

Coarsegold: Willow Sanchez, Honors;

Oakland: Nina Rosen, Honors;

COLORADO

Northglenn: Angie Tehuitzil Corral, High Honors;

IOWA

Cedar Rapids: Ayers Aguiar, High Honors;

LOUISIANA

Brusly: Jackson Dupont, Honors;

MARYLAND

Bethesda: Kelly Gentilo, Honors;

Pikesville: Autumn Koors Foltz, High Honors;

MINNESOTA

Anoka: Kaitlyn Lebakken, High Honors;

MISSOURI

Fenton: Allison Davis, Honors;

NEW JERSEY

Basking Ridge: Brandon Mark, Honors;

Fords: Brooke Valentin, Honors;

Northvale: Cassidy Ochse, High Honors;

Pennsville: McKenna Lockwood, Honors;

NEVADA

Reno: Anastasia Mertz, High Honors;

NEW YORK

Chittenango: Margaret Judge, High Honors;

Croton on Hudson: Colgan O’Keefe, Honors;

Dryden: Maddy Ten Kate, High Honors;

Porter Corners: Morgan Thompson, Honors;

OHIO

Mount Vernon: Karly Jacklin, High Honors;

OREGON

Portland: Heidi Gettinger, High Honors;

TEXAS

McCamey: Ava Anderson, High Honors;

VIRGINIA

Fairfax Station: Will Robert, High Honors;

WASHINGTON

East Wenatchee: Ky Morris, Honors;

FRANCE

Gironde: Alexandra Banks, Honors.