UMF announces Dean’s List for Fall 2022 Semester

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, with 591 undergraduate students earning a place on the list. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

MAINE

Alexander: Joanna Korasadowicz, Honors;

Alfred: Marissa Goodwin, High Honors; Nickyia Lovely, High Honors; Emily Stinson, High Honors;

Anson: Morgan Steward, High Honors;

Arundel: Calli Leach, High Honors;

Atkinson: Jessica Gervais, Honors;

Auburn: Christian Beliveau, Honors; Hunter Bosse, High Honors; Rachel Boucher, High Honors; Leo Caron, High Honors; Charlotte Emerson, Honors; Emily Farrington, High Honors; Chris Frey, Honors; Virginia Goyette, Honors; Abby Lebel, Honors; Josh Pena, High Honors; Ella Perry, High Honors; Kristalyn Phipps, High Honors; Ethan Rodrigue, High Honors; Will Sampson, Honors; Twilight Smart-Benson, High Honors; Sophie Therrien, Honors;

Augusta: Leah Allee, High Honors; Nicholas Bernier, Honors; Ben DeMerchant, High Honors; Thomas Gingras, Honors; Josh Hoffman, High Honors; Emma Levesque, High Honors; Sean Tenney, High Honors; Joann Zhang, Honors;

Bangor: Lindsey DeFroscia, High Honors; Autumn Ditzel, High Honors; Anna MacDonald, Honors;

Bar Harbor: Liv Carignan, High Honors; Yarrow Fabian, High Honors;

Bath: Chloe Bradford, High Honors; Edward Crews, High Honors; Abby Minott, High Honors;

Beals: Musette White, High Honors;

Belgrade: Simoane Lowell, High Honors;

Benton: Jacob Turlo, High Honors;

Bethel: Kathy DeGruttola, High Honors;

Biddeford: Emily Boilard, High Honors; Will Harriman, Honors; Anna Lavigne, High Honors; Kaylee Perron, Honors;

Blue Hill: Kayla Bond, Honors; Hangxiang Brooks, High Honors;

Boothbay Harbor: Connor Demmons, High Honors;

Bowdoinham: Iyana Berhanu, Honors; Abrielle Cochrane, High Honors; Genevieve Feeney, High Honors; Campbell Tankersley, High Honors;

Bremen: Brian McLaughlin, High Honors;

Brewer: Kathryn Grover, Honors; Katelyn Wheldon, High Honors;

Bridgton: Blue Lagoda, Honors;

Brownfield: Isaiah Day, High Honors; Gracie Vaughan, High Honors;

Brunswick: Neve Dauphinais, High Honors; Josh Doring, Honors; Aela Hemberger, High Honors; Amethyst Leeman, High Honors; Eva Tebbutt, High Honors; Christa Wilcox, High Honors; Cheyenne Yslava, High Honors;

Bryant Pond: Brianna Benson, Honors; Emma Foss, Honors; Abbey Landry, High Honors;

Buckfield: Caitlyn Cross, High Honors; Zack Grover, High Honors;

Bucksport: Katelyn Cloutier, High Honors; Kami Howes, High Honors; Emily Keniston, High Honors;

Buxton: Keegan Meredith, High Honors;

Camden: Milo Gaudette, Honors;

Canaan: Emma Hovencamp, Honors;

Cape Elizabeth: Aman Hagos, Honors; Julianna Halstrom, High Honors;

Cape Neddick: Kate Nowell, High Honors;

Carrabassett Valley: Bonnie Walston, High Honors;

Chelsea: Alixx Canwell, High Honors; Michaela Temple, Honors;

Chesterville: Breanna Maxim, High Honors; Wylie Post, Honors;

Clinton: Cameron Carpenter, High Honors; Mackenzie Roberts, Honors;

Coplin Plt: Jocelyn Stevens, Honors;

Corinth: Grace Campbell, High Honors; Tiana McDougall, High Honors; Joe Wright, High Honors;

Cornish: Hailey Capano, High Honors;

Cornville: Adelle Belanger, High Honors;

Cumberland Center: Avery Bucknam, High Honors; Bridie Frost, High Honors; Jack Kane, Honors; Emily Small, High Honors;

Cushing: Hannah Littlefield, Honors;

Damariscotta: Emma Goltz, High Honors;

Dayton: Grace Sommer, Honors;

Dexter: Cog Gaffen, High Honors;

Dixfield: El Couture, Honors;

Dover Foxcroft: Lis Carlson, High Honors; Hunter Kemp, Honors; Gavyn Moreshead, Honors; Ruby Rideout, High Honors;

Durham: Hayden Thomas, High Honors;

East Millinocket: Olivia Whitehouse, High Honors;

Easton: Emily Thompson, Honors;

Eastport: George Mills, Honors;

Eliot: Isabella Blumenfeld, High Honors; Manu Ritchie, High Honors;

Ellsworth: Katie Hammer, High Honors;

Embden: Paz Clark, Honors; Mikayla Oliver, High Honors; Will Robert, Honors;

Eustis: Mason Strunk, High Honors;

Fairfield: Jay Bruinsma, Honors; Ryan Martin-Hachey, High Honors; Brenna Saucier, High Honors; Jazmine Sy Murray, Honors; Abby Towne, High Honors;

Falmouth: Caroline Granata, High Honors; Brooke Martin, High Honors; Callie McMahon, High Honors;

Farmingdale: Tess Gioia, High Honors; Sydney Halle, High Honors; Gwen Lombard, Honors; Madisyn Smith, High Honors;

Farmington: Abbey Aho, High Honors; Theodora Bailey, High Honors; Lexi Barber, High Honors; Sidney Belanger, Honors; Bryn Bernier, High Honors; Tracy Bunting, High Honors; Joseph Campbell, High Honors; Lillie Clark, Honors; Nitacia Davis, Honors; Megan Dionne, Honors; Alannah Enzor, Honors; Joy Evans, High Honors; Gabriel Glidden, High Honors; Sadie Gray, High Honors; Julia Halley, Honors; Jacqui Hamilton, High Honors; Emily Hargreaves, High Honors; Vickie Harnden, Honors; Sylvie Haslam, High Honors; Val Hinkley, High Honors; Hailey Kaminsky, High Honors; Autumn Koors Foltz, Honors; Katelyn Long, High Honors; Christina Lougee, High Honors; Nicole Lund, Honors; Eleanor Lunt, High Honors; Mackenzie MacDonald, Honors; Amanda Mains, High Honors; Aj Marchetti, Honors; Grace Martin, High Honors; Chris McConnell, Honors; D’Nell McDonald, Honors; Zack Morrell, High Honors; Tyler Morris, High Honors; Jacob Mouser, High Honors; Aidan Mulrooney, High Honors; Ally Phair, Honors; Nathan Poulin, High Honors; Emalyn Remington, Honors; Kiely Reynolds, Honors; Lilly Richards, Honors; Ana Rogers, High Honors; Christopher Shaw, Honors;

Fayette: Jenna Badeau, Honors; Tom Tubman, High Honors;

Fort Kent: Ashley Gendreau, High Honors;

Franklin: Gwyn Ash, Honors;

Freeport: Julia Alterio, Honors; Jack Olson, Honors; Katelyn Rouleau, Honors; Kelsey Williams, High Honors;

Frenchville: Jacob Roy, High Honors; Sam Roy, Honors;

Fryeburg: Reece Kneissler, High Honors;

Gardiner: Jackson Boudreau, Honors; Emma Bourget, High Honors;

Georgetown: Mollie Crosby, High Honors;

Gorham: Georgia Banks, High Honors; AJ Booth, High Honors; Courtney Brent, High Honors; Makenna Canty, High Honors; August Corbett, Honors; Nate Doane, Honors; Nico Jalbert, Honors; Lauren Preis, Honors;

Gray: Trevor Huntington, High Honors;

Greene: Aleks Bachkovsky, High Honors; Shea Marston, Honors; Kristen Roux, High Honors; Brady Stockwell, High Honors;

Greenville: Morgan Noyes, High Honors;

Hallowell: Kayla Lee, Honors;

Hampden: Levi Husson, Honors;

Harpswell: Max McAndrews, High Honors;

Hartford: Jenna Doucette, Honors;

Hartland: Ashley LaGross, Honors;

Hollis Center: Ashley Mains, High Honors;

Hope: Levi Steere, High Honors; Heidi Vannini, High Honors;

Houlton: Katherine Berube, Honors; Abigail McAtee, High Honors;

Industry: Marleigh Gaboury, Honors; Avery Whitney, High Honors;

Jay: Alyssa Beaulieu, High Honors; Clare Granquist, High Honors; Lilly Towers, High Honors;

Kennebunk: Sam Hammar, High Honors; Audrey McEnaney, High Honors; Hazel McEnaney, High Honors; Callister Montembeau, High Honors;

Kingfield: Geraldine Doble, High Honors;

Kittery: Aili Webb, High Honors;

Knox: Lydia Bryant, Honors;

Lebanon: Eme Saverese, High Honors;

Levant: Kallie Urquhart, High Honors;

Lewiston: Jayme Loisel, High Honors; Dominique Richard, Honors; Bailee Sabine, High Honors; Sophia Turgeon, High Honors; Ashley Ward, High Honors; Logan Whitley, High Honors;

Limerick: Caitlyn Hall, High Honors;

Limington: Mya Daniels, High Honors; Jada Richard, High Honors;

Lincolnville: Abby Milner, Honors;

Lisbon: Rosalie White, High Honors;

Lisbon Falls: Kiley Merritt, Honors; Emma Willey, Honors;

Livermore: Meghan Renander, High Honors;

Livermore Falls: Mallori Chretien, High Honors; Hunter Dalton, High Honors; Sherri Jewell, High Honors; Lauren Kenney, Honors;

Lyman: Alexis Norton, Honors;

Madawaska: Harley Carter, High Honors; Valentina Levesque, High Honors; Madison Nadeau, High Honors;

Madison: Ghillian Bonito, Honors; Shawn Morin, High Honors; Anna Paine, High Honors; Lucy Perkins, High Honors; Alissa Smith, High Honors; Sean Whalen, High Honors;

Manchester: Grace Dwyer, High Honors;

Mechanic Falls: Allison Emery, High Honors; Chelsea Roy, High Honors;

Mercer: Kayleigh Brisard, High Honors; Adam Hendrix, High Honors;

Mexico: Abbey Duguay, High Honors; Peyton Hart, Honors;

Milbridge: Fatima Herrera Vargas, High Honors;

Milford: Artemis Sanborn, Honors;

Minot: Grace Turner, Honors; Emma Wallace, Honors;

Montville: Gray Paradis, High Honors;

Mt. Vernon: Evelyn Dearborn, High Honors;

Naples: Emma Brown, High Honors; Jonas Edwards, High Honors;

New Canada: Makayla Voisine, Honors;

New Gloucester: Jessica MacDonald, High Honors; Ryland Moore, Honors;

New Portland: Dongmei Yuan, High Honors;

New Sharon: Aidan Finnegan, High Honors; Ashley Parlin, Honors; Shay Trask, High Honors;

Newcastle: Alice Skiff, Honors;

Nobleboro: Belle Sawyer, High Honors;

Norridgewock: Chris Alves, High Honors; Shannon Richards, Honors; Abby Washburn, High Honors;

North Anson: Trinity Slate, High Honors;

North Berwick: Sam Grant, High Honors; Noah Mayrose, Honors; Jason Moore, Honors;

North Monmouth: Violette Beaulieu, Honors;

North Waterboro: Eric McCallum, Honors;

North Yarmouth: Dawson DiBiase, High Honors; Cooper Kucera, Honors; Alex Manthorne, High Honors; Nolan Pakulski, High Honors;

Oakland: Sarah Hellen, High Honors; Paige Lilly, High Honors; Kiley Meader, Honors;

Orland: Meagan Martin, High Honors; Lucky Mourredes, High Honors;

Otisfield: Courtney Hinkley, High Honors;

Oxford: Brandi Farnum, High Honors;

Palermo: Katie Brundage, High Honors; Madeline Geidel, High Honors;

Palmyra: Zoe Lawler, High Honors;

Parkman: Kyle Bagley, High Honors;

Passadumkeag: Peyton Tash, Honors;

Penobscot: Sydney Gray, Honors;

Phillips: Bailey Randle, High Honors;

Phippsburg: Lia Emerson, Honors;

Pittsfield: Carrie Burr, Honors; Jennasea Hubbard, Honors;

Pittston: Jaycie Stevens, High Honors;

Poland: Amy Hodge, High Honors;

Portland: Tristan Arcand, Honors; Samantha Box, High Honors; Antonio Ciccomancini, High Honors;

Maximus DeSalle, High Honors; Eve Fischer, High Honors; Riley Forrest, High Honors; Connor Haskell, High Honors; Divine Lenge, Honors; Brooks Miller, High Honors; Charlie Scalia-Bruce, High Honors;

Pownal: Pyam Morin, High Honors;

Presque Isle: Matthew Hedrich, Honors;

Rangeley: Miranda Shelley, High Honors;

Readfield: Sam Fike, Honors; Kate Mohlar, High Honors; Silas Mohlar, High Honors; Coleman Watson, Honors; Garrett Whitten, High Honors;

Richmond: Shane Edwards, Honors; Natalie Tully, Honors;

Ripley: Clara Kilmer, High Honors;

Rockland: Wyeth Purkiss, High Honors;

Rockport: Carol Upham, Honors;

Rome: Kyle Thrace, Honors;

Round Pond: Meghan Rose, High Honors;

Rumford: Courtney Carrier, High Honors; Lyv Lee, High Honors; Sarah Milledge, High Honors; Mariah Pelletier, Honors;

Sabattus: Saraphin Bechard, Honors; Paige Gonya, High Honors;

Saco: Taylor Nelson, Honors; Olivia Paradis, Honors; Visio Roughton, Honors; Katie Sewell, High Honors; Bridget Stephenson, Honors; Mehgan Warner, High Honors;

Saint Albans: Zain Richard, High Honors;

Saint George: Kiras Tavernakis, High Honors;

Sanford: Tiegan Eisenhaur, Honors; Rowan Fitzgerald, High Honors;

Scarborough: Charlotte Cullivan, Honors; Cooper Davis, High Honors; Meghan Henderson, High Honors; Kennedy Todd, High Honors; Tyler Wright, Honors;

Shapleigh: Colin Harris, High Honors;

Sidney: Emma Dwelle, Honors; Charlotte Wentworth, High Honors;

Smyrna Mills: Trinity Mincey, High Honors;

Solon: Rachel Hatfield, Honors; Sarah Hatfield, High Honors; Duncan Rogers, High Honors;

Somerville: Abby Kennedy, Honors; Madeline Pumphrey, High Honors;

South Berwick: Bryanna Bradley, Honors; Gabbi Fultz, High Honors;

South China: Clara Grady, High Honors; Reece McGlew, Honors;

South Paris: Gina Buchko, High Honors; Caylum Campbell, Honors; Ashlee Farrar, High Honors; Abby Hanson, High Honors; Halie Page, Honors;

South Portland: Lillian Aldrich, Honors; Kaya Backman, High Honors; Sydney Beecher, High Honors; Truly Chillemi, Honors; Michala Cox, Honors; Rachel Foster, High Honors; Dilyse Lorello, High Honors; Maureen Lorello, Honors; Ally Richards, Honors; Kylee Terroni, High Honors; Emme Zografos, High Honors;

Standish: Samantha Dery, High Honors; Dakotah Keenan, High Honors;

Starks: Sol LaBelle, High Honors;

Steep Falls: Anna Good, High Honors;

Stetson: Kate Withee, High Honors;

Strong: Alana Mahar, High Honors; Austin Marden, Honors;

Sullivan: Mackenzie Dyer, Honors;

Sumner: Jamie Richardson, High Honors; Megan Turcotte, High Honors;

Surry: Arden Weaver, Honors;

Swanville: Hailey Hall, High Honors;

Temple: Horisun Antunee, High Honors; Erin Ladd, Honors; Mia Michaud, Honors;

Tenants Harbor: Ben Kern, High Honors; Audrey Leavitt, High Honors;

Thomaston: Sara Dorr, Honors;

Thorndike: Jacie Nickerson, High Honors;

Topsham: Christian Doucette, High Honors; Bailey Patenaude, Honors;

Turner: Leo Goddard, Honors; Maddie Lenfest, High Honors; Tristan Ridley, High Honors;

Union: Caeden Bross, High Honors;

Unity: Etienne Desrosiers, Honors; Gunnar Martin, High Honors;

Vassalboro: Morgan Folsom, High Honors; Colby Pomeroy, High Honors;

Verona Island: Aubrey Merritt, High Honors; Grayson Treece, High Honors;

Waldoboro: Abby Lash, High Honors; Kolyn Mattson, High Honors; Grace White, High Honors; Maddy White, High Honors;

Warren: Chloe Blake, Honors; Michael Frampton, Honors; Ashley Young, Honors;

Waterboro: Maddi Paquette, High Honors;

Waterville: Tommy Clark, High Honors; Adrienne Foss, High Honors; Erica Joler, High Honors; Amber Labbe, High Honors; Morgan Rogers, High Honors;

Wells: Covy Dufort, Honors; Abby Hanson, High Honors; Kira Littlefield, High Honors; Julia Partridge, High Honors; Michael Patnaude, High Honors; Paige Tremblay, High Honors;

West Enfield: Ali Gilman, Honors;

West Gardiner: Logan Granholm, Honors; Kristen Ladner, High Honors;

Westbrook: Milly Mpundu, High Honors;

Westmanland: Emma Hixon, High Honors;

Wilton: George Edmunds, High Honors; Jackson Eustis, High Honors; Henry Hilton, Honors; Jessie Jansky, High Honors; Shaylynn Koban, High Honors; Michelle Ladd, High Honors; Megan O’Donnell, High Honors; Hailey Rose, High Honors;

Windham: Chloe Allen, High Honors; Heather Carper, High Honors; Naomi DiBiase, High Honors; Sam Michelson, High Honors; Ryan Sargent, Honors; Ariana St Clair, High Honors; Laura Taylor, Honors;

Winslow: Nolan Batey, High Honors; Cal Beckwith, Honors; Megan Cates, High Honors; Dorothy Anne Giroux-Pare, High Honors; Kyle Gurney, High Honors; Ellie Hatt, High Honors; Garrett Pooler, High Honors; Katie St Amand, Honors;

Winter Harbor: Rhiannon Alley, High Honors;

Winterport: Grayson Koelbl, Honors;

Winthrop: Maya Deming, Honors;

Wiscasset: Eliza Paradis, Honors; Gage Varian, Honors; Maria West, High Honors;

Woolwich: Tiffany Reed, Honors; Tati Scott, Honors;

Yarmouth: Miranda Clarke, High Honors; Tatiana Coyne, Honors; Eli Gallant, Honors; Megan Josephs, Honors; Isabelle King, High Honors;

York: Jordan Banakos, High Honors; Henry O’Shaughnessy, High Honors; Venus Wright, Honors;

CONNECTICUT

Beacon Falls: Garrett Jones, Honors;

Enfield: Holly Veilleux, Honors;

Gales Ferry: Tessa Tillman, High Honors;

Glastonbury: Tyler Hutchinson, High Honors;

Hebron: Elliot Morelli-Wolfe, High Honors; Piper Redman, Honors;

Ivoryton: Jacob Kateley, High Honors;

Middlebury: Josh Vincitorio, Honors;

New Haven: Jocelyn Royalty, High Honors;

Niantic: Will Eldredge, High Honors;

Oxford: Grace Mahmood, Honors;

Pomfret Center: Zach Ellsworth, Honors;

Simsbury: Jamer Gray, High Honors;

Southbury: Sydney Booth, High Honors; Red Morse, Honors;

Vernon Rockville: Vanessa Mitchell, High Honors;

MASSACHUSETTS

Amesbury: Nina Sesto, High Honors;

Attleboro: Jameson Bloch, Honors;

Auburn: Rebecca McPherson, Honors;

Barre: Alyssa Holland, High Honors;

Bedford: Jay Schwartz, High Honors;

Braintree: Molly Lyons, High Honors;

Cambridge: Cade Eastman, High Honors;

Charlestown: Carleigh Schievink, Honors;

Dracut: Jordan Buckley, Honors;

Dudley: Eliza Quinn, Honors;

Framingham: Annie Newman, Honors;

Framingham: Lucas Tuttle, Honors;

Kingston: Will Cauchon, High Honors;

Lynn: Katryn Barr, High Honors;

Marlborough: Heather Janson, High Honors;

Melrose: Isabelle Couture, High Honors;

New Bedford: Victoria Oliveira, High Honors;

North Andover: Olivia Belbute, High Honors; Erin Gonzalez, High Honors; Robin Ness, Honors; Michaela Terlizzi, High Honors;

North Attleboro: Halley Charette, Honors;

Northborough: Jadyn Jacobs, High Honors;

Plymouth: Katie Mindel, High Honors;

Reading: Shaina Fusco, High Honors;

Somerville: Christopher Houdeshell, High Honors;

Sturbridge: Jessica LaFrance, Honors;

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Amherst: Riley Greene, Honors;

Berlin: Emmelia Letendre, Honors;

Center Sandwich: Eli Misavage, Honors;

Concord: Jo LeMahieu, High Honors;

Contoocook: Mel LaCombe, Honors;

Danville: Katelyn Ryan, High Honors;

Dover: Kyle Jolicoeur, High Honors;

Durham: Kelly Halloran, High Honors;

Epsom: Emily Moore, High Honors;

Goffstown: Tegan Andrew, High Honors;

Greenland: Maria Oliveira, Honors;

Hampstead: Allison French, High Honors;

Hampton: Abbie Bitomske, High Honors; Erin Cropper, Honors; Emily Eaton, High Honors;

Loudon: Kaiden Clark, Honors;

Manchester: Tim Dugan, Honors;

Milford: Paige Lusczyk, High Honors;

Nashua: Keith Fletcher, High Honors; Jimmy Reel, Honors; Alex Sheran, High Honors;

Nelson: Fallon Smith, High Honors;

New Durham: Sami Hotchkiss, Honors; Alicia James-Aldus, Honors;

North Hampton: Trey Gourgeot, High Honors;

Plaistow: Apollo Donovan, Honors;

Portsmouth: Cassidy O’Donnell, High Honors;

Rochester: Ryan MacDonald, High Honors;

Sunapee: Em Platt, Honors;

RHODE ISLAND

Coventry: Justyn Farber, High Honors;

Wakefield: May Kimber, High Honors;

Westerly: Amanda Edwards, High Honors;

VERMONT

Barre: Jasmine Sayah, Honors;

Chelsea: Lydia Eastman, Honors;

East Hardwick: Walker Willey, High Honors;

Grand Isle: Cassie Libby, High Honors;

Hinesburg: Mullein Francis, High Honors;

Lyndonville: Wilson Krause, Honors;

Montpelier: Ayla Bodach-Turner, High Honors;

North Concord: Lauren Girouard, High Honors;

Sandgate: Thomas Peacock, High Honors;

South Burlington: Danny Terhune, Honors;

Underhill: Allie Bliss, High Honors;

West Haven: Willow Betz, Honors;

Williston: Riley Boucher, Honors;

CALIFORNIA

Berkeley: Paloma Shelton, High Honors;

COLORADO

Northglenn: Angie Tehuitzil Corral, High Honors;

FLORIDA

Saint Johns: Tammy Lang, High Honors;

IOWA

Cedar Rapids: Ayers Aguiar, High Honors;

ILLINOIS

Chester: Emma Bryant, Honors; Mar Byrd, High Honors;

LOUISIANA

Brusly: Jackson Dupont, Honors;

MARYLAND

Bethesda: Kelly Gentilo, High Honors;

MINNESOTA

Anoka: Kt Lebakken, Honors;

MISSOURI

Fenton: Allison Davis, Honors;

NORTH CAROLINA

Fort Bragg: Jamie LaPointe, High Honors;

NEW JERSEY

East Brunswick: Jillian Taormina, High Honors;

Northvale: Cassidy Ochse, High Honors;

Pennsville: McKenna Lockwood, High Honors;

Wantage: Dani Faltraco, High Honors;

NEVADA

Reno: Anastasia Mertz, High Honors;

NEW YORK

Croton on Hudson: Colgan O’Keefe, Honors;

Dryden: Maddy Ten Kate, Honors;

OHIO

Mount Vernon: Karly Jacklin, High Honors;

OREGON

Portland: Heidi Gettinger, High Honors;

PENNSYLVANIA

Brookhaven: Angela Jones, Honors;

Yardley: Constantine Cangelosi, High Honors;

SOUTH CAROLINA

Hilton Head Island: Chase Holak, High Honors;

TEXAS

McCamey: Ava Anderson, High Honors;

FRANCE

Gironde: Alexandra Banks, Honors.