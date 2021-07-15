UMF announces Dean’s List for Spring 2021 semester

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce its Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region, UMF is nationally recognized for its academic excellence, affordability and graduates’ positive career outcomes.

UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are awarded high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are awarded academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status.

MAINE

Acton: Emma Bennett, High Honors;

Albion: Allison Frankenfield, High Honors; Noah Grindstaff, High Honors;

Alfred: Emily Stinson, High Honors;

Anson: Ashley LaGross, Honors;

Athens: Brooke Miller, Honors;

Auburn: Jeremy Daigle, Honors; Emily Farrington, High Honors; Katherine Gilpatrick, Honors; Abby Lebel, Honors; Ethan Rodrigue, High Honors; Lea Violette, High Honors;

Augusta: Sherry Belka, High Honors; Suzanna Dibden, High Honors; Josh Hoffman, Honors; Emma Levesque, High Honors; Michael Levesque, High Honors; Willow Lorgeree, High Honors; Sean Tenney, High Honors; Sarah Ventimiglia, High Honors; Julia Woods, Honors;

Avon: Sam Storer, Honors; Emily Yurick, High Honors;

Bangor: Lindsey DeFroscia, High Honors; Lily Price, High Honors;

Bar Harbor: Yarrow Fabian, High Honors; Mace Gurtler, Honors;

Bath: Whitney Durgin, High Honors; Abby Minott, High Honors;

Belfast: Chloe Harvey, High Honors;

Belgrade: Julien Chouinard, High Honors; Elena Guarino, Honors; Seth Main, High Honors; Andrew Poulliot, Honors; Montana Towers, High Honors; Makayla Wilson, Honors;

Benton: Kelsi Fortin, Honors; Harley Grover, High Honors;

Bethel: Lake Templeton, High Honors;

Biddeford: Spencer Arnold, High Honors; Andrea Bouthillette, High Honors;

Blue Hill: Kayla Bond, Honors;

Boothbay: Page Brown, High Honors;

Bowdoin: Maddy Horrocks, High Honors; Caroline Wheeler, Honors;

Bowdoinham: Iyana Berhanu, Honors; Genevieve Feeney, High Honors; Kate Graeff, High Honors; Ryley Leech, Honors; Campbell Tankersley, Honors;

Bradford: Sierra Pennington, Honors;

Bridgton: Bekah Knights, Honors; Blue Lagoda, Honors; Mark Mayo, Honors;

Brooks: Thomas Dupuy, High Honors; Bethany Tripp, Honors;

Brownfield: Gracie Vaughan, High Honors;

Brunswick: Jenny Doiron, High Honors; Morgan Schlaack, High Honors; Petra Smat, High Honors; Spencer Taylor, Honors; Cheyenne Yslava, Honors;

Bryant Pond: Georgia Piawlock, High Honors; Koley True, High Honors;

Bucksport: Katelyn Cloutier, High Honors;

Buxton: Lauren Bearor, Honors; Jessie Doyon, Honors; Sam Michelson, High Honors; Brittney Reed, High Honors;

Camden: Eliza Robinson, High Honors;

Cape Elizabeth: Aman Hagos, High Honors; Vicky Sabbatini, High Honors;

Cape Neddick: Kate Nowell, High Honors;

Carrabassett Valley: Bonnie Walston, Honors;

Casco: Marissa Morrissette, High Honors;

Castine: Grant Forbes, High Honors;

Chelsea: Alixx Canwell, High Honors; Alden Hallett, Honors; Xavier Trask, High Honors;

Chesterville: Nevaeh Burnham, High Honors; Audrey Keith, High Honors; Breanna Maxim, High Honors; Amber Soha, High Honors;

Columbia Falls: Brittney Church, High Honors;

Coplin Plt: Jocelyn Stevens, Honors;

Cornish: Brady Denison, Honors;

Cornville: Adelle Belanger, High Honors; Jotham Miller, Honors; Hudson Sirois, Honors;

Cumberland Center: Gowan Frost, High Honors; Kylie Josephson, High Honors; Acadia LeSiege, High Honors; Emma Payson, High Honors;

Damariscotta: Emma Goltz, High Honors; Ivy Murphy-Dulac, High Honors;

Dexter: Anna Heneise, Honors;

Dixfield: Sarah Milledge, High Honors; Neil Nolette, High Honors;

Dover Foxcroft: Lis Carlson, High Honors; Charlotte Jolin, High Honors; Gabrielle Jolin, High Honors; Gavyn Moreshead, Honors;

Dresden: Allen Cherkis, High Honors;

Durham: Hayden Thomas, High Honors; Christa Wilcox, High Honors;

East Waterboro: Joshua Castonguay, High Honors;

Eastport: Mary Bartlett, High Honors; Audrey Bradbury, High Honors; George Mills, Honors;

Eddington: Lizzy Curtis, High Honors;

Edgecomb: Mel Geisler, Honors;

Eliot: Isabella Blumenfeld, High Honors;

Ellsworth: Callie Hammer, High Honors;

Embden: Kelsey Creamer, High Honors;

Etna: Hannah Armstrong, High Honors;

Exeter: Alyssa Harris, High Honors;

Fairfield: Brenna Saucier, Honors; Abby Towne, High Honors;

Falmouth: Piper Alexander, High Honors; Brooke Martin, High Honors;

Farmingdale: Madisyn Smith, High Honors;

Farmington: Rya Baird, Honors; Matty Bernard, High Honors; Kellsie Britton, High Honors; Emma Campbell, High Honors; Garrett Chase, High Honors; Abbigayl Czajkowski, Honors; Rockie Decker, High Honors; Chelsey Drake, High Honors; Jess Eley, Honors; Theodora Griffin, High Honors; Alannah Hartford, High Honors; Jen Hill, High Honors; Alex Ingalls, High Honors; Jocea Jordan, High Honors; Aubine Kalisa, High Honors; Hailey Kaminsky, High Honors; Dani Lilly Rodiles, High Honors; Natachia Lovering, High Honors; D’Nell McDonald, Honors; Anna McKee, High Honors; Tiffani Melia, High Honors; Arie Mills, High Honors; Tyler Morris, High Honors; Abyssnee Pelitar, Honors; Jassmine Reil, Honors; Maev Rogers, High Honors; Sara Rogers, Honors; Isaac Seigle, Honors; Megan Sheckells, Honors; Abby Shipley-Rega, Honors; Trinity Smith, Honors; Samantha Taylor, High Honors; Sara Taylor, High Honors; Joe Wright, Honors;

Fayette: Sydney Goodridge, High Honors; Delsi Hewins, Honors; Tom Tubman, Honors;

Fort Fairfield: Malcolm Langner, Honors; Bri Reece, High Honors;

Fort Kent: Simone Martin, High Honors;

Freeport: Julia Alterio, High Honors; Morgan Barney, High Honors; Sylvie Fenderson, High Honors; Katelyn Rouleau, Honors; Kelsey Williams, High Honors; Sierra Zahares, High Honors;

Fryeburg: Reece Kneissler, High Honors; River Lusky, High Honors;

Gardiner: Heather Towle, Honors;

Georgetown: Mollie Crosby, High Honors; Heather Kinee, High Honors;

Gorham: AJ Booth, High Honors; Courtney Brent, Honors; Makenna Canty, High Honors; Jackson Crockett, High Honors; Jacqui Hamilton, High Honors; Heather Jordan, Honors; Samantha Rockwell, High Honors;

Gray: Chelsea Davis, Honors;

Greene: Averie Cloutier, High Honors; Sam Martineau, Honors; Paris Pierce, Honors; Kristen Roux, High Honors; Brady Stockwell, High Honors; Jared Wood, Honors;

Greenville: Morgan Noyes, High Honors;

Hallowell: Marcelle O’Connor, High Honors;

Hampden: Maddie Mooers, High Honors;

Harpswell: Emily McGlauflin, High Honors;

Hodgdon: Martha Wilson, Honors;

Holden: Regan Vancil, Honors;

Hollis Center: Nicole Anderson, High Honors; Ashley Mains, High Honors;

Houlton: Katherine Berube, Honors;

Jay: Elly Bernard, High Honors; Alex Bessey, High Honors; Matt Cornelio, High Honors; Sarah Dudley-Taylor, Honors; Nate Goodine, Honors; Brittany Laroche, High Honors; Terri Potvin, High Honors; Lilly Towers, High Honors;

Jefferson: Nathan McIvor, Honors;

Jonesport: Jake Hoops, Honors;

Kennebunk: Samantha Creech, High Honors; Mary Everett, High Honors; Madeline Leavy-Rosen, Honors; Callister Montembeau, Honors; Eli Mowry, High Honors; Kyle Pasieniuk, Honors;

Kingfield: Kim Hem, High Honors; Brianna Hinkley, High Honors; Brooke-Lynn Hinkley, High Honors; Isaiah Reid, High Honors;

Kittery: Kiley Chambers, High Honors; Cassidy Delano, High Honors;

Lebanon: Eme Saverese, Honors;

Leeds: Kayleigh Getty, Honors; Madison Karcher, High Honors;

Levant: Kallie Urquhart, High Honors;

Lewiston: Noor Hussein, Honors; Sara Laroche, High Honors; Nik Peterson, High Honors; Paige Polley, Honors; Bailee Sabine, High Honors; Sophia Turgeon, Honors; Ashley Ward, High Honors; Emma Williams, High Honors; Abbie Zanoni, High Honors;

Limerick: Caitlyn Hall, High Honors; Jocelyn Jaro, Honors;

Limington: Mya Daniels, High Honors;

Lisbon: Erin Holt, Honors; Ciera Miller, High Honors; Haley Morse, Honors; Rosalie White, High Honors;

Lisbon Falls: Jonah Sautter, High Honors;

Litchfield: Sam Weeks, High Honors;

Livermore: Gabby Beaudoin, High Honors; William Brenner, High Honors; Moreland Brochu, Honors; Tyler Tibbetts, High Honors;

Livermore Falls: Mallori Chretien, High Honors; Hunter Dalton, Honors; Madison Lecowitch, High Honors;

Lyman: Marissa Goodwin, Honors; Liz Leclerc, Honors; Alexis Norton, Honors; Ryan Townsend, Honors;

Machiasport: Billie Rose Newby, High Honors;

Madawaska: Harley Carter, High Honors; Madison Nadeau, High Honors;

Madison: Brianna Meng, High Honors; Lucy Perkins, High Honors; Sean Whalen, High Honors;

Madrid Twp: Kelsey Wood, Honors;

Manchester: Duncan Rogers, High Honors;

Mechanic Falls: Cordelia Christopher, High Honors; Spencer Davis, Honors; Chelsea Roy, Honors; Twilight Smart-Benson, High Honors;

Mercer: Lindsey Warren, High Honors;

Mexico: Abbey Duguay, Honors;

Millinocket: Sadies Perzanowski, Honors;

Minot: Madeleine Tiner, High Honors; Emma Wallace, Honors;

Monmouth: Haley Fletcher, High Honors; Abbie Hunt, High Honors;

Moscow: Madeline Hogan, High Honors;

Naples: Emma Brown, Honors; Samantha Pond, Honors;

New Gloucester: Abby Cloutier, High Honors; Jonelle Gavett, Honors; Preston Sanborn, High Honors;

New Sharon: Aidan Finnegan, High Honors; Ashley Parlin, Honors; Shay Trask, Honors;

New Vineyard: Alana Mahar, High Honors;

Newcastle: Liam Brinkler, High Honors; Haylee Gagnon, High Honors;

Newport: Chelsea Crockett, High Honors; Lillian Hunt, Honors;

Nobleboro: Belle Sawyer, High Honors;

Norridgewock: Mikayla Chase, High Honors; Paige Lyman, Honors;

North Berwick: Sam Grant, High Honors;

North Monmouth: Amber Vancil, Honors;

North New Portland: Evan Gorr, High Honors;

North Waterboro: Dylan Charlton, Honors; Thomas Mayo, High Honors; Arie Moore, Honors;

North Yarmouth: Tabitha Dunfee, High Honors; Kasey Gabloff, High Honors; Hunter Harrington, Honors;

Northport: Lili Wallace, Honors;

Norway: Holly Fletcher, High Honors; Marie Martin, High Honors; Miles Stevens, High Honors;

Oakland: McKenna Brodeur, High Honors; Eve Lilly, High Honors; Paige Lilly, Honors; Nathan Violette, High Honors;

Old Orchard Beach: Theo Estevao, High Honors; Josee Hartley, Honors; Meghan LaPlante, High Honors;

Oquossoc: Chenoa Savage, High Honors;

Orland: Meagan Martin, High Honors;

Otisfield: Emmy Corbett, High Honors; Krystin Paine, Honors;

Owls Head: Noah Erskine, Honors;

Oxford: Hope Akers, High Honors; Brandi Farnum, Honors;

Palermo: Madeline Geidel, Honors;

Palmyra: Cindi Rosso, Honors;

Phippsburg: Lia Emerson, Honors;

Pittston: Jess Charrier, Honors; Shelby Gove, High Honors; Jaycie Stevens, High Honors;

Plymouth: Brandon Grass, Honors;

Poland: Amy Hodge, Honors; Magnus Sibley, High Honors; Sara Szantyr, Honors;

Porter: Bayleigh Anderson, Honors;

Portland: Julianne Andreades, High Honors; Maximus DeSalle, High Honors; Eve Fischer, High Honors; Alexia Fornaro, Honors; Yifu Liu, High Honors; Ross McCabe, High Honors; Simon Murphy, High Honors; Tawnee Roberts, High Honors; Charlie Scalia-Bruce, High Honors; Justina Warren, High Honors;

Rangeley: Tausha Cogley, High Honors; Nicole Lund, Honors; Jon Morton, Honors;

Raymond: Nora Laprise, Honors; Chloe Smith, Honors;

Readfield: Annie Dobos, Honors; Silas Mohlar, High Honors; Savanna Ryan, High Honors; Ryan Smith, Honors; Coleman Watson, High Honors; Garrett Whitten, High Honors;

Richmond: Katherine Bowie, Honors; Kaylee Williams, High Honors;

Rockland: Sophie Murray, High Honors; Abby Young, Honors;

Rockport: Carol Upham, High Honors;

Rome: Becca Long, High Honors; LenaMarie Tufano, High Honors;

Rumford: Sarah Bourret, High Honors; Courtney Carrier, Honors; Laura Gunter, Honors; Lyv Lee, Honors;

Sabattus: Abriana Deslauriers, Honors; Miranda Kramer, High Honors; Makenzie LeBlanc, High Honors; Heaven Martin, Honors;

Saco: Ripley Biggs, Honors; Erika Holbrook, High Honors; Abby Pomerleau, High Honors; Katie Sewell, Honors; Truman Steinberg, Honors; Bridget Stephenson, High Honors; Amelya Tibbetts, Honors;

Saint George: Kiras Tavernakis, High Honors;

Scarborough: Brian Austin, High Honors; Madi Blanchard, Honors; Justin Castaldo, Honors; Caroline Granata, High Honors; Matt Higgins, Honors; Ev Norsworthy, High Honors; Andrew Parent, High Honors; Eric Parent, High Honors;

Searsmont: Caneel Cheskin, Honors; Grant Stupca, Honors;

Sebago: Liam Maher, Honors;

Sedgwick: Alice Bowden, High Honors;

Shapleigh: Colin Harris, High Honors; Emily Kelley, High Honors;

Sidney: Garrett Fisher, High Honors; Zack Hubbard, Honors; Emily Smith, High Honors; Brian Tibbetts, High Honors;

Skowhegan: Mackenzie Clement, High Honors;

Smyrna Mills: Trinity Mincey, High Honors;

Solon: Lilly Johnson, Honors;

South Berwick: Molly Glidden, High Honors;

South China: Eleena Lee, Honors;

South Freeport: Priyanka Miller, High Honors;

South Gardiner: Tiffany Chadbourne, High Honors; Sammy Dupuis, Honors;

South Paris: Cait Riggott, High Honors; Kelsey Riggott, High Honors;

South Portland: Sydney Beecher, High Honors; Lavinia Dube, Honors; Daniel Mickiewicz, High Honors; Jenna Miller, High Honors; Owen Sullivan, High Honors;

Standish: Samantha Dery, Honors;

Stockton Springs: Cassie Donald, High Honors;

Stonington: Jett-Marcus Jordan, Honors;

Strong: Summer Martinez, High Honors; Rebecca Reed, Honors;

Sullivan: Yesenia Valencia, Honors;

Sumner: Megan Turcotte, High Honors;

Sweden: Catie Meehan, Honors;

Temple: Horisun Antunee, High Honors;

Topsham: Gracie Barnard, Honors; Salem Barnard, High Honors; Alexis Pickens, Honors;

Trenton: Ashley Graves, High Honors;

Turner: Alex Brooks, Honors; Haylee Janosco, High Honors; Alexandria Ridley, Honors;

Union: Caeden Bross, Honors;

Unity: Etienne Desrosiers, Honors; Lauren Faloon, High Honors; Madison Vigeant, Honors;

Vassalboro: Colin Limberger, High Honors;

Verona Island: Aubrey Merritt-Suchower, High Honors; Grayson Treece, Honors;

Waldo: Darrell Roberts, Honors;

Waldoboro: Josie Jameson, High Honors; Amelia Metcalfe, High Honors; Brian Pollard, Honors; Maddy White, High Honors;

Walpole: Jordan Farrin, Honors;

Warren: Chloe Blake, Honors;

Waterboro: Lydia Wasina, High Honors;

Waterville: Moriah Hammond, High Honors; Olivia Kunesh, Honors; Amber Labbe, High Honors; Sava Nappi, Honors; Morgan Rogers, High Honors; Aurora Turmelle, High Honors; Isabella Weiland, High Honors;

Wayne: Ian Plante, Honors;

Weld: Sadie Storer, Honors;

Wells: Covy Dufort, High Honors; Chenille Eccleston, Honors; Connor Hood, Honors; Michael Patnaude, High Honors; Kate Perry, High Honors; Jade Petrie, High Honors;

West Baldwin: Emma Ridley, Honors; Olivia Ridley, High Honors;

West Farmington: Alexis Wyman-LaBelle, Honors;

West Gardiner: Kristen Ladner, High Honors; Jed Malinowski, Honors;

Westbrook: Gabriel Glidden, High Honors; Ellie Lunt, Honors; Ariana St Clair, High Honors; Sarah Viar, High Honors; Sean Wilson, Honors;

Westmanland: Emma Hixon, High Honors;

Westport Island: Kiernan Huggins, High Honors;

Whitefield: Alicia Nichols, High Honors;

Willimantic: Cali Turner, Honors;

Wilton: Alan Collins, High Honors; Megan Dickinson, Honors; George Edmunds, High Honors; Jackson Eustis, High Honors; Kaleb Fletcher, High Honors; Lake France, High Honors; Ryley Pease, Honors; Noah Preble, Honors; Hailey Rose, High Honors; Faith Rouillard, High Honors;

Windham: Stacie Bourassa, High Honors; Heather Carper, Honors; Trevor Crowley, Honors; Dominic Stevens, High Honors;

Winslow: Kade Batey, Honors; Broghan Gagnon, High Honors; Kyle Gurney, High Honors; Sadie Irza, Honors; Zack Laflamme, Honors; Cassie McCaslin, High Honors; Colby Pomeroy, Honors; Katie St Amand, Honors;

Winter Harbor: Rhiannon Alley, Honors;

Winterport: Grayson Koelbl, High Honors; Hailee Macomber, Honors;

Winthrop: Maya Deming, Honors; Portia Hardy, High Honors; Kayleigh Oberg, High Honors; Matti Rice, High Honors;

Wiscasset: Katelyn Long, High Honors; Jessica Small, Honors; Gage Varian, Honors; Maria West, Honors;

Woolwich: Isabella Monbouquette, High Honors; Tiffany Reed, Honors;

Yarmouth: William Chinnock, Honors; Miranda Clarke, High Honors; Megan Josephs, Honors; Isabelle King, High Honors; Maxen Ryder, High Honors;

York: Anna Wright, Honors;

CONNECTICUT

Amston: Elliot Morelli-Wolfe, High Honors;

Bethel: Tom Dolman, High Honors;

Canterbury: Alexander Garrett, High Honors;

East Lyme: Lauren Adrezin, Honors;

Farmington: Hadley Whitlock, Honors;

Glastonbury: Tyler Hutchinson, High Honors;

Middlebury: Josh Vincitorio, Honors;

New Haven: Jocelyn Royalty, High Honors;

Newington: Sarah Stepak, Honors;

Niantic: Abby Bessire, Honors;

Vernon Rockville: Vanessa Mitchell, High Honors;

MASSACUSETTS

Arlington: Chloe Horn, High Honors;

Barre: Deven Thomas, Honors;

Boston: Tre Murray, Honors;

Boxford: Sam Shirley, Honors;

Braintree: Molly Lyons, Honors;

Dedham: Chris Canavan, Honors;

Dover: Summer Eells, Honors;

Dracut: Jeremy McCauley, High Honors;

East Walpole: Zeev Shames, Honors;

Foxboro: Cori Schneider, High Honors;

Framingham: Annie Newman, Honors;

Leominster: Kendra McGeorge, High Honors;

Lynn: Katryn Barr, High Honors;

Marlborough: Lowell Warren, High Honors;

Medfield: Matt McKinney, High Honors;

North Chelmsford: Rachel Beechin, High Honors;

Northbridge: Heather Janson, High Honors;

Scituate: Audrey Kahrs, High Honors;

Sherborn: William Dowse, Honors;

South Easton: Megan Poirier, High Honors;

Sturbridge: Jessica LaFrance, High Honors;

Taunton: Grace Pimenta, High Honors;

West Newbury: Cory Foster, High Honors;

Wilmington: Pidge Fournier, Honors;

Woburn: Jeremy Pica, Honors;

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Concord: Emma Chudzicki, Honors;

Contoocook: Mel LaCombe, High Honors;

Danville: Tabitha Lingar, High Honors; Katelyn Ryan, Honors;

Derry: Ryan Simard, Honors;

Dunbarton: Diana Pollock, Honors;

Errol: Amelia Sweatt, High Honors;

Farmington: Cait Davidson, Honors;

Gilmanton Iron Works: Jenny Hancock, Honors;

Hampstead: Allison French, High Honors;

Hampton: Emily Eaton, High Honors; Cassidy O’donnell, High Honors;

Lyman: Mariko Aldrich-Holmes, Honors;

Manchester: Anyssa Phaneuf, High Honors;

Meredith: Gaelya Glavach, High Honors;

Milford: Paige Lusczyk, High Honors;

Nashua: Keith Fletcher, High Honors; Alex Sheran, High Honors;

New Durham: Sami Hotchkiss, Honors;

Plaistow: Riley Donovan, High Honors;

Rochester: Tanner Armstrong, Honors; Ryan MacDonald, High Honors; Clara Moore, High Honors;

Whitefield: Jackie LaFlam, High Honors;

Wolfeboro Falls: Bri Heald, Honors;

RHODE ISLAND

Barrington: Nathaniel Gordon, High Honors;

Greene: Kyra Zabel, Honors;

Lincoln: Hazel Scribner, High Honors; Corinne Stimson, High Honors;

Wakefield: Ben Daly-LaBelle, Honors;

VERMONT

Barre: Emily Cetin, High Honors; Cassidy Whitley, High Honors;

Bennington: Em Remington, Honors;

Burlington: Taylor Rossics, Honors;

East Hardwick: Walker Willey, Honors;

Grand Isle: Bailey Blow, High Honors;

Milton: Ben Stoll, Honors;

South Burlington: Danny Terhune, High Honors;

Vergennes: Cameron Mclaughlin, Honors;

Walden: Samuel Molleur, High Honors;

Williamstown: Nathan Poulin, High Honors;

Williston: Avery Boucher, High Honors; Riley Boucher, High Honors;

Winhall: Anna Holt, Honors;

Wolcott: Emma Olson, High Honors;

CALIFORNIA

Oakland: Nina Rosen, High Honors;

COLORADO

Littleton: Ally Pickarts, High Honors;

IOWA

Cedar Rapids: Ayers Aguiar, High Honors;

ILLINOIS

Chicago: Chelsea Pruitt, Honors;

MARYLAND

Bethesda: Kelly Gentilo, High Honors;

Gambrills: Alannah Enzor, Honors;

Pikesville: Autumn Koors Foltz, High Honors;

MISSOURI

Fenton: Allison Davis, High Honors;

MONTANA

Stevensville: Hannah Binder, High Honors;

NEW JERSEY

Pennsville: McKenna Lockwood, Honors;

NEVADA

Reno: Reece Mertz, High Honors;

NEW YORK

Chittenango: Margaret Judge, High Honors;

Croton on Hudson: Colgan O’Keefe, Honors;

OHIO

Mount Vernon: Karly Jacklin, High Honors;

OREGON

Portland: Heidi Gettinger, High Honors;

TEXAS

McCamey: Ava Anderson, Honors;

BELGIUM

Brussels: Ilana Lybarger, Honors;