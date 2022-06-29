UMF announces Dean’s List for spring 2022 semester

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington announces its Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

MAINE

Albion: Noah Grindstaff, High Honors;

Alfred: Marissa Goodwin, High Honors; Emily Stinson, High Honors;

Anson: Morgan Steward, High Honors;

Arundel: Calli Leach, High Honors;

Athens: Brooke Miller, High Honors;

Atkinson: Jessica Gervais, Honors;

Auburn: Tom Brann, Honors; Emily Farrington, High Honors; Abby Lebel, High Honors; Grace McBride, Honors; Ethan Rodrigue, High Honors; Twilight Smart-Benson, High Honors; Sophie Therrien, High Honors; Bails Whitcomb, High Honors;

Augusta: Leah Allee, Honors; Suzanna Dibden, High Honors; Josh Hoffman, Honors; Emma Levesque, High Honors; Michael Levesque, Honors; Sean Tenney, High Honors;

Avon: Sam Storer, High Honors;

Bangor: Anna MacDonald, Honors;

Bar Harbor: Yarrow Fabian, High Honors;

Belfast: Chloe Harvey, High Honors;

Belgrade: Elena Guarino, Honors; Simoane Lowell, High Honors; Seth Main, High Honors; Makayla Wilson, Honors; Megan Wilson, High Honors;

Benton: Jacob Turlo, High Honors;

Bethel: Lake Templeton, Honors;

Biddeford: Will Harriman, Honors; Anna Lavigne, Honors;

Blue Hill: Kayla Bond, High Honors; Grace Broughton, High Honors;

Boothbay: Skyler Davis, High Honors;

Boothbay Harbor: Connor Demmons, High Honors;

Bowdoin: Maddy Horrocks, High Honors;

Bowdoinham: Iyana Berhanu, High Honors; Genevieve Feeney, High Honors; Ryley Leech, Honors; Campbell Tankersley, High Honors;

Bradford: Sierra Pennington, High Honors;

Bremen: Brian McLaughlin, Honors;

Bridgton: Blue Lagoda, Honors; Danielle Pride, High Honors;

Brooks: Bethany Tripp, High Honors;

Brownfield: Isaiah Day, High Honors; Gracie Vaughan, Honors;

Brunswick: Jenny Doiron, High Honors; Josh Factor, High Honors; Amethyst Leeman, Honors; Morgan Schlaack, High Honors; Cassandra Smith, Honors; Spencer Taylor, Honors; Eva Tebbutt, Honors;

Bryant Pond: Abbey Landry, High Honors; Koley True, High Honors;

Buckfield: Zack Grover, High Honors; Andrew Warren, Honors;

Bucksport: Katelyn Cloutier, High Honors;

Buxton: Sam Michelson, High Honors; Brittney Reed, Honors;

Camden: Milo Gaudette, Honors;

Canaan: Emma Hovencamp, High Honors;

Canton: Tori Bellegarde, Honors;

Cape Elizabeth: Aman Hagos, High Honors; Julianna Halstrom, Honors;

Cape Neddick: Kate Nowell, High Honors;

Carrabassett Valley: Bonnie Walston, High Honors;

Casco: Marissa Morrissette, High Honors;

Chelsea: Morgan Burgess, Honors; Alixx Canwell, Honors; Alden Hallett, Honors; Xavier Trask, Honors;

Chesterville: Alora Fletcher, High Honors; Audrey Keith, High Honors; Breanna Maxim, High Honors;

Clinton: Cameron Carpenter, High Honors; Paige Davis, High Honors;

Coplin Plt: Jocelyn Stevens, High Honors;

Corinth: Emma Campbell, High Honors; Tiana McDougall, Honors; Joe Wright, High Honors;

Cornville: Adelle Belanger, High Honors; Lonny Keels, Honors; Devon Perkins, Honors;

Cumberland Center: Avery Bucknam, Honors; Bridie Frost, High Honors; Juniper Frost, High Honors; Kylie Josephson, High Honors; Emily Small, High Honors; Andrew Storey, Honors;

Damariscotta: Emma Goltz, High Honors;

Dedham: Regan Vancil, Honors;

Dexter: Cog Gaffen, Honors;

Dixfield: El Couture, Honors; Charity Webster, High Honors;

Dover Foxcroft: Lis Carlson, High Honors; Hunter Kemp, High Honors; Gavyn Moreshead, Honors;

Durham: Hayden Thomas, High Honors;

East Waterboro: Joshua Castonguay, High Honors;

Easton: Emily Thompson, High Honors;

Eastport: George Mills, Honors;

Eddington: Lizzy Curtis, High Honors;

Eliot: Isabella Blumenfeld, Honors; Manu Ritchie, High Honors;

Ellsworth: Katie Hammer, Honors;

Embden: Mikayla Oliver, Honors;

Etna: Hannah Armstrong, High Honors; Sarah Cole, Honors;

Eustis: Mason Strunk, High Honors;

Fairfield: Jay Bruinsma, High Honors; Molly Folsom, High Honors; Brenna Saucier, High Honors; Jazmine Sy Murray, High Honors; Abby Towne, High Honors;

Falmouth: Jake Leonard, High Honors; Callie McMahon, High Honors;

Farmingdale: Tess Gioia, Honors; Madisyn Smith, High Honors;

Farmington: Abbey Aho, Honors; Theodora Bailey, High Honors; Lexi Barber, Honors; Gabby Beaudoin, High Honors; Audrey Bradbury, High Honors; Sharon Buker, Honors; Joseph Campbell, Honors; Garrett Chase, High Honors; Allen Cherkis, High Honors; Carrie Close, High Honors; Rockie Decker, High Honors; Chelsey Drake, High Honors; Jess Eley, High Honors; Alannah Enzor, Honors; Joy Evans, High Honors; Gabriel Glidden, High Honors; Jacqui Hamilton, High Honors; Emily Hargreaves, Honors; Sylvie Haslam, High Honors; Benjamin Hayes, High Honors; Alex Ingalls, Honors; Alycia Jajliardo, High Honors; Katie Jansky, High Honors; Shea Justice, Honors; Hailey Kaminsky, High Honors; Autumn Koors Foltz, High Honors; Jennifer Larson, Honors; Dani Lilly Rodiles, High Honors; Erica Long, Honors; Christina Lougee, High Honors; Julia Lowell, Honors; Kayleigh Lude, Honors; Eleanor Lunt, Honors; Aj Marchetti, Honors; Thomas Mayo, High Honors; D’Nell McDonald, High Honors; Anna McKee, High Honors; Arie Mills, Honors; Trinity Mincey, Honors; Zack Morrell, High Honors; Tyler Morris, High Honors; Jacob Mouser, High Honors; Ally Phair, High Honors; Paige Polley, Honors; Brandon Reed, Honors; Em Remington, Honors; Ana Rogers, High Honors; Nina Rosen, High Honors; Brice Springer, Honors; Madeleine Tiner, High Honors;

Fayette: Tom Tubman, High Honors;

Fort Fairfield: Malcolm Langner, Honors; Bri Reece, Honors;

Fort Kent: Caitlyn Daigle, High Honors; Ashley Gendreau, High Honors; Carson Theriault, Honors;

Freeport: Jack Olson, Honors; Kelsey Williams, High Honors; Sierra Zahares, High Honors;

Frenchville: Jacob Roy, Honors;

Fryeburg: Tabitha Dunfee, High Honors; Reece Kneissler, High Honors; River Lusky, High Honors;

Gardiner: Aaron Montell, High Honors;

Georgetown: Mollie Crosby, High Honors;

Gorham: Georgia Banks, Honors; AJ Booth, High Honors; Lindsey Boylen, High Honors; Courtney Brent, High Honors; Makenna Canty, High Honors; August Corbett, Honors; Jackson Crockett, High Honors; Riley Ferrigan, High Honors; Heather Jordan, Honors; Lizzie Kutzer, High Honors; Emma Pierce, High Honors; Samantha Rockwell, High Honors; Ally Tanguay, Honors;

Gray: Chelsea Davis, High Honors;

Greene: Sam Martineau, Honors; Zoe Norris, Honors; Paris Pierce, Honors; Kristen Roux, High Honors; Brady Stockwell, Honors; Jared Wood, High Honors;

Greenville: Morgan Noyes, High Honors;

Hampden: Aurelia Maietta, High Honors;

Harpswell: Max McAndrews, High Honors;

Harrison: Christa Allen, High Honors;

Hartland: Ashley LaGross, High Honors;

Hollis Center: Amanda Mains, High Honors; Ashley Mains, High Honors;

Hope: Levi Steere, High Honors;

Houlton: Katherine Berube, Honors; Abigail McAtee, High Honors;

Industry: Marleigh Gaboury, Honors; Avery Whitney, High Honors;

Jay: Alex Bessey, High Honors; Jason Howes, Honors; Terri Potvin, High Honors; Lilly Towers, High Honors; Haley Turcotte, Honors;

Kennebunk: Sam LaFond, High Honors;Callister Montembeau, High Honors;

Kingfield: Geraldine Doble, Honors;

Kittery: Hunter Sawtelle, Honors;

Knox: Lydia Bryant, Honors;

Lamoine: Adriana Novella, High Honors;

Lebanon: Eme Saverese, High Honors;

Leeds: Madison Karcher, Honors;

Levant: Kallie Urquhart, High Honors;

Lewiston: Shylah Curran, High Honors; Sara Laroche, High Honors; Jayme Loisel, High Honors; Bailee Sabine, High Honors; Sophia Turgeon, Honors; Ashley Ward, High Honors; Emma Williams, Honors;

Limerick: Jocelyn Jaro, High Honors;

Limington: Mya Daniels, High Honors; Dakotah Keenan, High Honors; Jada Richard, High Honors;

Lisbon: Haley Morse, High Honors; Rosalie White, High Honors; Christa Wilcox, High Honors;

Lisbon Falls: Neil LaRochelle, Honors; Emma Willey, High Honors;

Livermore: William Brenner, High Honors;

Livermore Falls: Mallori Chretien, High Honors; Hunter Dalton, High Honors; Sherri Jewell, Honors;

Lyman: Ryan Townsend, High Honors;

Madawaska: Harley Carter, High Honors; Valentina Levesque, High Honors; Madison Nadeau, High Honors;

Madison: Lucy Perkins, High Honors; William Picard, High Honors; Alissa Smith, Honors; Sean Whalen, High Honors;

Madrid Twp: Kelsey Wood, High Honors;

Manchester: Aric Belanger, Honors; Duncan Rogers, High Honors;

Mechanic Falls: Alex Cote, Honors; Allison Emery, High Honors; Chelsea Roy, High Honors;

Mercer: Kayleigh Brisard, Honors;

Mexico: Abbey Duguay, High Honors;

Milford: Artemis Sanborn, Honors;

Minot: Allee Larochelle, Honors; Grace Turner, High Honors; Emma Wallace, High Honors;

Monmouth: Tia Day, Honors;

Montville: Gray Paradis, High Honors;

Naples: Emma Brown, High Honors; Jonas Edwards, Honors; Samantha Pond, High Honors;

New Gloucester: Abby Cloutier, High Honors; Miranda Kramer, High Honors; Preston Sanborn, High Honors; Nitacia Strait, Honors;

New Portland: Dongmei Yuan, High Honors;

New Sharon: Aidan Finnegan, High Honors;

New Vineyard: Alana Mahar, High Honors;

Newcastle: Haylee Gagnon, High Honors;

Nobleboro: Belle Sawyer, High Honors;

Norridgewock: Paige Lyman, Honors; Alexis Sack, Honors;

North Berwick: Sam Grant, High Honors;

North Monmouth: Violette Beaulieu, High Honors;

North Waterboro: Dylan Charlton, Honors;

North Yarmouth: Dawson DiBiase, Honors; Nolan Pakulski, High Honors;

Norway: Miles Stevens, High Honors;

Oakland: Paige Lilly, High Honors;

Old Orchard Beach: Hattie Dunton, Honors; Theo Estevao, Honors;

Orland: Meagan Martin, High Honors; Lucky Mourredes, High Honors;

Otisfield: Jarret Bundy, High Honors; Courtney Hinkley, High Honors;

Oxford: Brandi Farnum, High Honors;

Palermo: Madeline Geidel, Honors;

Parkman: Kyle Bagley, High Honors;

Phippsburg: Lia Emerson, High Honors;

Pittston: Shelby Gove, High Honors; Jaycie Stevens, High Honors;

Poland: Amy Hodge, High Honors;

Porter: Bayleigh Anderson, High Honors;

Portland: Abu Abu, Honors; Tristan Arcand, High Honors; Samantha Box, High Honors; Bridget Brown, Honors; Antonio Ciccomancini, High Honors; Maximus DeSalle, High Honors; Eve Fischer, High Honors; Riley Forrest, High Honors; Victoria Garand, Honors; Maddy Maurice, Honors; Brooks Miller, High Honors; Charlie Scalia-Bruce, Honors;

Pownal: Pyam Morin, High Honors;

Rangeley: Vanessa Bisson, Honors; Nicole Lund, Honors; Miranda Shelley, Honors;

Raymond: Chloe Smith, Honors;

Readfield: Kate Mohlar, High Honors; Silas Mohlar, High Honors; Coleman Watson, High Honors; Garrett Whitten, High Honors;

Rockland: Nick DeMarchi, High Honors;

Rockport: Carol Upham, High Honors;

Round Pond: Meghan Rose, High Honors;

Rumford: Courtney Carrier, High Honors; Maddie Legere, High Honors; Sarah Milledge, High Honors;

Sabattus: Abriana Deslauriers, High Honors;

Saco: Dylan Griffin, Honors; Emily Ireland, High Honors; Abby Pomerleau, High Honors; Katie Sewell, High Honors; Bridget Stephenson, High Honors; Lilly Velez-Perez, High Honors;

Saint Albans: Zain Richard, High Honors;

Saint George: Kiras Tavernakis, High Honors;

Scarborough: Brian Austin, Honors; Steven Bazinet, High Honors; Madi Blanchard, Honors; Guin Cote, Honors; Samantha Creech, High Honors; Brittney Frisco, Honors; Caroline Granata, High Honors; Iris Mikeska, High Honors; Eric Parent, High Honors;

Shapleigh: Colin Harris, High Honors;

Sidney: Charlotte Wentworth, High Honors;

Skowhegan: Bailey Weston, High Honors;

Somerville: Madeline Pumphrey, High Honors;

South Berwick: Gabbi Fultz, High Honors;

South Gardiner: Tiffany Chadbourne, High Honors;

South Portland: Kaya Backman, High Honors; Sydney Beecher, High Honors; Hannah Calkin, High Honors; Truly Chillemi, High Honors; Dilyse Lorello, High Honors; Jenna Miller, High Honors; Marley Sullivan, High Honors; Emme Zografos, High Honors;

Standish: Samantha Dery, High Honors;

Steep Falls: Anna Good, High Honors;

Stetson: Kate Withee, High Honors;

Stonington: Jett-Marcus Jordan, Honors;

Sumner: Megan Turcotte, High Honors;

Swanville: Hailey Hall, Honors;

Temple: Erin Ladd, High Honors; Mia Michaud, Honors;

Tenants Harbor: Jacob Curtis, Honors; Ben Kern, Honors;

Thomaston: Sara Dorr, High Honors;

Thorndike: Jacie Nickerson, High Honors;

Troy: Alexis Ramee, Honors;

Turner: Alex Brooks, High Honors; Leo Goddard, High Honors; Haylee Janosco, High Honors; Ian Leadbetter, Honors; Maddie Lenfest, High Honors; Ginny Twitchell, High Honors;

Union: Caeden Bross, High Honors; Kyle Weinand, High Honors;

Vassalboro: Morgan Folsom, Honors; Colin Limberger, High Honors;

Verona Island: Aubrey Merritt, High Honors; Grayson Treece, High Honors;

Vienna: Alex Kane, Honors;

Waldo: Darrell Roberts, High Honors;

Waldoboro: Abby Lash, Honors; Hannah Littlefield, Honors; Maddy White, High Honors;

Warren: Chloe Blake, High Honors;

Waterville: Adrienne Foss, Honors; Erica Joler, High Honors; Amber Labbe, High Honors; Catie Meehan, Honors; Morgan Rogers, High Honors;

Wells: Covy Dufort, Honors; Julia Partridge, Honors; Michael Patnaude, High Honors; Jade Petrie, Honors; Paige Tremblay, Honors;

West Gardiner: Logan Granholm, Honors; Kristen Ladner, High Honors; Jed Malinowski, High Honors;

Westbrook: Milly Mpundu, Honors; Ariana St Clair, High Honors;

Westmanland: Emma Hixon, High Honors;

Westport Island: Sammy Ober, High Honors;

Whitefield: Abby Blair, Honors;

Wilton: Aliza Adams, High Honors; George Edmunds, High Honors; Jackson Eustis, Honors; Grace McIntosh, High Honors; Shawn Morin, Honors; Megan O’Donnell, High Honors; Hailey Rose, High Honors; Caitlin Zamboni, Honors;

Windham: Chloe Allen, High Honors; Stacie Bourassa, High Honors; Heather Carper, High Honors; Trevor Crowley, High Honors;

Winslow: Kade Batey, High Honors; Megan Cates, High Honors; Dorothy Anne Giroux-Pare, Honors; Kyle Gurney, Honors; Ellie Hatt, Honors; Bryce Hillier, Honors; Zack Laflamme, High Honors; Cassie McCaslin, High Honors; Katie St Amand, Honors;

Winter Harbor: Rhiannon Alley, High Honors;

Winterport: Grayson Koelbl, Honors; Hailee Macomber, High Honors;

Winthrop: Portia Hardy, High Honors; Sierra Huff, Honors; Kiera Jasper, High Honors;

Wiscasset: Eliza Paradis, High Honors; Gage Varian, Honors; Maria West, Honors;

Woolwich: Tiffany Reed, Honors; Tati Scott, Honors;

Yarmouth: William Chinnock, Honors; Miranda Clarke, High Honors; Megan Josephs, High Honors;

York: Jordan Banakos, High Honors; Drew Monteith, High Honors; Anna Wright, High Honors;

CONNECTICUT

Bethany: Emma Marsh, High Honors;

Farmington: Hadley Whitlock, Honors;

Gales Ferry: Sam Friess, Honors;

Glastonbury: Tyler Hutchinson, High Honors;

Hebron: Elliot Morelli-Wolfe, High Honors;

Ledyard: Alanna DeGaetano, High Honors;

Middlebury: Josh Vincitorio, High Honors;

Naugatuck: Nick Raupach, High Honors;

New Haven: Jocelyn Royalty, High Honors;

Niantic: Will Eldredge, High Honors;

North Haven: Bri Then, High Honors;

Oxford: Grace Mahmood, Honors;

Simsbury: Jamer Gray, Honors;

Vernon Rockville: Vanessa Mitchell, High Honors;

MASSACHUSETTS

Attleboro: Nik Shultz, High Honors;

Barre: Alyssa Holland, High Honors;

Boxford: Sam Shirley, High Honors;

Braintree: Molly Lyons, High Honors;

Cambridge: Cade Eastman, Honors;

Charlestown: Carleigh Schievink, Honors;

Dover: Summer Eells, Honors;

Framingham: Annie Newman, Honors;Lucas Tuttle, Honors;

Leominster: Kendra McGeorge, High Honors;

Lynn: Katryn Barr, Honors;

Marlborough: Heather Janson, High Honors;

Melrose: Isabelle Couture, High Honors;

New Bedford: Victoria Oliveira, High Honors;

North Andover: Olivia Belbute, Honors; Michaela Terlizzi, Honors;

North Attleboro: Halley Charette, Honors;

North Chelmsford: Rachel Beechin, High Honors;

Pepperell: Kelly Cannizaro, Honors;

Plymouth: Katie Mindel, High Honors;

Reading: Shaina Fusco, High Honors;

Sturbridge: Jessica LaFrance, High Honors;

Taunton: Grace Pimenta, Honors;

West Newbury: Cory Foster, Honors;

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Brentwood: Kimlie Gillespie, High Honors;

Concord: Emma Chudzicki, High Honors;

Contoocook: Zach Berliner, Honors; Mel LaCombe, High Honors;

Danville: Katelyn Ryan, High Honors;

Epsom: Emily Moore, Honors;

Goffstown: Tegan Andrew, Honors;

Greenland: Maria Oliveira, High Honors;

Hampton: Abbie Bitomske, Honors; Erin Cropper, Honors; Emily Eaton, Honors; Cassidy O’Donnell, High Honors;

Holderness: Theo Cerami-Smith, High Honors;

Hollis: Corrina Seaward, Honors;

Loudon: Kaiden Clark, Honors;

Lyman: Mariko Aldrich-Holmes, High Honors;

Manchester: Tim Dugan, High Honors;

Milford: Erin Jasper, High Honors; Paige Lusczyk, High Honors;

Nashua: Keith Fletcher, High Honors; Alex Sheran, High Honors;

New Durham: Sami Hotchkiss, High Honors; Alicia James-Aldus, Honors;

Plaistow: Apollo Donovan, Honors;

Rochester: Ryan MacDonald, High Honors;

Sunapee: Em Platt, Honors;

RHODE ISLAND

Barrington: Liv Gray, High Honors;

Hope Valley: Nicole Shimkus, Honors;

Wakefield: May Kimber, High Honors;

VERMONT

Barre: Emily Cetin, High Honors;

East Hardwick: Walker Willey, Honors;

Grand Isle: Bailey Blow, High Honors; Cassie Libby, Honors;

Hinesburg: Mullein Francis, High Honors;

Lyndonville: Wilson Krause, High Honors;

Walden: Samuel Molleur, High Honors;

West Haven: Willow Betz, Honors;

Williamstown: Nathan Poulin, High Honors;

CALIFORNIA

Berkeley: Paloma Shelton, High Honors;

Coarsegold: Willow Sanchez, Honors;

COLORADO

Littleton: Ally Pickarts, Honors;

Northglenn: Angie Tehuitzil Corral, Honors;

IOWA

Cedar Rapids: Ayers Aguiar, High Honors;

LOUISIANA

Brusly: Jackson Dupont, Honors;

MARYLAND

Bethesda: Kelly Gentilo, High Honors;

NEW JERSEY

Basking Ridge: Brandon Mark, Honors;

Fords: Brooke Valentin, High Honors;

Northvale: Cassidy Ochse, Honors;

NEVADA

Reno: Anastasia Mertz, High Honors;

NEW YORK

Dryden: Maddy Ten Kate, Honors;

OHIO

Mount Vernon: Karly Jacklin, High Honors;

OREGON

Portland: Heidi Gettinger, High Honors;

PENNSYLVANIA

Doylestown: Chase Holak, High Honors;

Yardley: Constantine Cangelosi, Honors;

TEXAS

McCamey: Ava Anderson, Honors.