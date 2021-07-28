UMF appoints Maine educator as head of UMF Early College Program

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is pleased to announce that Maine educator, Kirsten Petroska, has been appointed as the new full-time director of the UMF Early College Partnerships program.

Early College is a program through a partnership with the Maine Department of Education that allows high school and home schooled students to earn college credits and initiate a college transcript while still in high school.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kirsten to the Division of Graduate and Continuing Education at UMF. Her role demonstrates Farmington’s capacity to adapt to the changing populations served by Maine’s public universities. Helping high school students earn college credit removes achievement barriers and puts us in even closer collaboration with high schools,” said Erin Connor, associate dean for UMF Graduate and Continuing Education.

Petroska comes to UMF from the Oxford Hills-Nezinscot Adult Education program where she taught for the past eight years, during which time she earned her master’s degree in Adult and Higher Education.

According to Petroska, teaching in the Oxford Hills program helped her have a deeper understanding of the value of education to the broader public and her role in helping promote a positive learning experience.

Early College also looks to promote a positive learning experience and provides a valuable opportunity for high school students to get their first higher education credits and see themselves being successful.

A 2011 UMF graduate, Petroska understands the strengths Farmington offers to students pursuing Early College credits.

“I am very excited about this opportunity to help Maine students add to their educational resumes. UMF has a reputation for combining a quality educational experience with an emphasis on the individual,” said Petroska. “This program works closely with our high school partners to provide a virtual tool kit for high school students, helping them navigate their expectations, build time management skills and become independent learners.”

Students have several learning options, including dual enrollment, where courses are taught by a highly qualified high school teacher under the oversight of UMF faculty. They can also participate in the Maine Aspirations program, once approved by their high school and UMF, and take UMF courses on campus or online.

Tuition for up to 12 credits is free for Maine public high school students, as the University waves a portion and the Maine Department of Education pays the remainder. Students exceeding their credit limit or students attending Maine private high schools can still participate at the special rate of $138.25 per credit.

For more information, contact Kirsten Petroska at kirsten.petroska@maine.edu, or 207-778-7266.