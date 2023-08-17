UMF Campus and Community Garden holds Garden Party, Aug. 21

FARMINGTON – Join us in the UMF Campus & Community Garden on the University of Maine at Farmington campus on Monday, August 21, for a relaxing and refreshing Garden Party. The event is free and open to the public.

This summer’s student garden assistants will be serving fresh herbal teas made from herbs grown in the garden, tea party biscuits, and cucumber sandwiches made with ingredients grown right on campus. They will also be giving garden tours. You can find us where all the flowers are in bloom, right behind the greenhouse between the Fusion Center and the Olsen Student Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come see what’s growing in our garden!

For more information, contact Gretchen Legler, UMF professor of Creative Writing, at gretchenlegler.com.