UMF Fitness & Recreation Center offers 2021 Summer Daze Camp and young adult Leader in Training Program

Farmington — The University of Maine at Farmington Fitness & Recreation Center is pleased to be offering its Summer Daze Camp this summer from June 21 through August 6. The camp runs for seven, 5-day sessions Monday through Friday, and is designed for children going into grades 1-7 this coming fall. Activities will include swimming, water games, sports, arts and crafts and field games.

The cost is $165 per session. Individuals with an active FRC membership during the session will receive a $25 discount. An additional $10 one-time fee is required for a camp T-shirt.

In conjunction with the Summer Daze Camp, the FRC will be offering a Leader in Training Program. Designed for children going into grades 8-11, the program offers team building, communication training, CPR/First Aid certification and the opportunity to make new friends and have fun.

The program will be offered in one-week sessions at $135 per session. Individuals with an active FRC membership during the session will receive a $20 discount.

Both programs will have COVID specific protocols in place and programming will include outside activities as much as possible. There will be no field trips this year.

For more information on the Summer Daze Camp or the Leader in Training Program, please contact Leah Brackett at 778-7138, or visit the FRC website at https://www.umf.maine.edu/frc/