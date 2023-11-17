UMF hosts Chester Greenwood Day Craft Fair on campus, December 2

FARMINGTON – Looking for a unique handcrafted item for the holidays? The University of Maine at Farmington is hosting the UMF Chester Greenwood Day Craft Fair featuring the hand made goods of artists, cottage industries and entrepreneurs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Olsen Student Center on campus. This holiday sales event is open-to-the-public .

All items are handcrafted with a focus on locally-produced products. Natural, organic and homemade foods include spices, honey, maple syrup, canned goods, candy and holiday baked goods and decorations. One-of-a-kind items feature locally-grown knitwear, handmade items, quilted articles and baby clothes. Unique arts & crafts gifts include stained glass, photography, jewelry, basketry, hand weaving, metal working, wood products and much more.

This event is sponsored by the UMF Conference and Events Office. For more information, please call the UMF office at 207-778-7344 or send an email to Ernestine Hutchinson at umf.conferences@maine.edu.

More on UMF Conference & Events offerings: The UMF Office of Conferences and Events is open year-round to accommodate any individual or group event planning needs. University facilities include spaces for receptions; meetings; workshops; and summertime, overnight or multi-night gatherings and more. Optional University facilities include on-site dining and catering services. For more information, visit the website at www2.umf.maine.edu/conferences.