UMF invites the public to “Connecting with the Community” Open House, April 4

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington will be holding an open house for the community on Tuesday, April 4, from 5-7 p.m., in Mantor Library, located at 116 South Street in Farmington.

The event is free and open to the public.

“I am looking forward to meeting members of the community and to exploring ways we can work together for the benefit of the university and the greater Farmington community,” said Joseph McDonnell, UMF president.

The event is designed to inform the community about the university and to engage in a dialogue about how the university and community can work together for the benefit of the university and the greater Farmington community. The university will showcase the programs that may be of particular interest to the community: our adult degree completion program, graduate programs, early college for high school students, admissions, student ambassadors, teacher preparation, athletics, Makerspace, the Emery Community Arts Center, and the Fitness and Recreation Center. Representatives of these programs will be available to encourage informal conversation. All are welcome.

Refreshments will be provided by Sodexo’s catering service.