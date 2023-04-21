UMF names outstanding undergraduate student researchers as Spring 2023 Michael Wilson Scholars

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to announce the Spring 2023 Michael Wilson Scholars. This prestigious undergraduate research program provides top UMF student scholars with faculty mentorship and project funding to help them pursue the highest level of undergraduate research investigation. Awardees are named twice a year and include single-semester scholars and year-long fellows.

This semester’s outstanding student researchers include Gabriel Glidden from Farmington; Caroline Granata from Falmouth; Jacqueline Hamilton from Gorham; Gavyn Moreshead from Dover Foxcroft; Ethan Rodrigue from Auburn; Jocelyn Royalty from New Haven, Conn.; Emma Wallace from Minot; and Ashley Ward from Lewiston.

“Undergraduate research requires a high level of commitment on the part of students and faculty,” said Joseph McDonnell, UMF president. “Engaging in scholarly research provides a wonderful opportunity for career exploration and the development of highly sought after professional skills. These Wilson scholars work closely with faculty on really interesting topics that make a contribution to society.”

Spring 2023 Wilson Scholars

Gabriel Glidden – Portland

A senior majoring in psychology, Glidden is researching aging anxiety and its relation to forgetfulness stereotypes. Karol Maybury, professor of psychology, is the faculty sponsor.

Caroline Granata – Falmouth

A junior majoring in elementary education with a concentration in mathematics, Granata is collaborating with Jacqueline Hamilton on a Book Buddies: Learning About Literacy with Fourth Graders project. Kathryn Will, associate professor of literacy education, is the faculty sponsor.

Jacqueline Hamilton – Gorham

A junior majoring in elementary education with a concentration in mathematics, Hamilton is collaborating with Caroline Granata on a Book Buddies: Learning About Literacy with Fourth Graders project. Kathryn Will, associate professor of literacy education, is the faculty sponsor.

Gavyn Moreshead – Dover Foxcroft

A senior majoring in visual arts with a concentration in new media and graphic design, Moreshead has created GORIS, a clay model with animation project. Dawn Nye, associate professor of art and new media, is the faculty sponsor.

Ethan Rodrigue – Auburn

A junior majoring in mathematics and actuarial science, Rodrigue is creating a run club for elementary students with behavioral support needs. Lori Koban, professor of mathematics, is the faculty sponsor.

Jocelyn Royalty – New Haven, Conn.

A senior majoring in creative writing and psychology, Royalty is investigating the rhetorical device of the time loop in literary fiction. Lewis Robinson, assistant professor of creative writing, is the faculty sponsor.

Emma Wallace – Minot

A senior majoring in visual arts with a concentration in new media and graphic design, Wallace is researching civil metamorphosis – an animated exploration. Dawn Nye, associate professor of art and new media, is the faculty sponsor.

Ashley Ward – Lewiston

A senior majoring in creative writing, Ward is investigating race and gender in Renaissance drama through an analysis of Shakespeare’s “Othello.” Stephen Grandchamp, assistant professor of literature and digital humanities, is the faculty sponsor.

Undergraduate research can sow the seeds for a purposeful professional career. Gabriel Glidden’s Michael Wilson Scholars research project explores the aging anxiety that people feel today and how their apprehension can be related to the widespread stereotype that when older people are forgetful, they are suffering from dementia.

“I have worked in an assisted living center and have seen the touching impact of aging on people’s lives,” said Glidden. “People have a negative impression of the natural aging process. I am trying to understand how a more positive attitude could help us create a more positive narrative for the future.”

Glidden knew he wanted to study social sciences when he came to Farmington as a first-year student, but was looking for a broad college experience. He was on track to graduate early with a major in psychology but decided to spend the full four years at UMF because it offered him the career preparation he was looking for.

While at UMF, he has worked as a lab manager overseeing research projects, and in his senior year, has served as a teacher’s assistant for research methods in the psychology department where he is helping students pursue their own research projects.

“My time at Farmington has provided me with so many opportunities for career exploration and growth as a researcher,” said Glidden. “ I hope to build on this after graduation, with hands-on clinical work as I continue to pursue my interests into graduate school,” said Glidden.

Student researchers are individually sponsored by faculty and supported at every stage of their research. These faculty mentors assist with proposal development, research methodology, project presentation and continuing follow-up on pre-professional and post-graduate opportunities.

For more information, contact Donelle Schwalm, UMF assistant professor of environmental biology, at donelle.schwalm@maine.edu.