UMF professor to give public talk on the War in Ukraine

FARMINGTON – The War in Ukraine: Origins and Impact is the subject of a talk by Professor Scott Erb, faculty member in Political Science at the University of Maine at Farmington. The talk is to be offered on Wednesday, April 12, in C-23 Auditorium, Roberts Learning Center lower level, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Professor Erb has a special interest in European government and politics, and is teaching a course on the Ukraine War during the current academic year. The talk is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the parking area off Main Street below the Roberts Center. The auditorium is accessible.

This event is hosted by Western Maine Friends of Ukraine, a small local group seeking to host displaced Ukrainians. For more information, contact Janine Winn at 207-578-8220.