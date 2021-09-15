UMF recognized as Top 10 College by U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a top 10 college in five separate categories by the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges rankings, including Best Value College, Top Public College, Top Regional College, Best College for Veterans and Top Performer on Social Mobility.

The annual college rankings named UMF No. 4 in Best Value Colleges based on Farmington’s high academic quality and affordability that together offer the best value for students. Farmington is also ranked No. 5 in Top Public Colleges and No. 6 in Best Regional Colleges Public and Private.

UMF was also ranked No. 2 in Best Colleges for Veterans, a category to help veterans and active duty service members pursue a more affordable college education. Schools included in this ranking meet a particular criteria, including being ranked in the top of their category and being certified for the GI Bill.

UMF’s commitment to providing an affordable education is reflected in its ranking as the No. 2 Top Performer in Social Mobility in its category. This ranking recognizes how well schools provide affordable access to higher education and graduate students from lower family incomes.

“We are so pleased to once again receive top rankings from the U.S. News & World Report,” said UMF President Edward Serna. “For over 150 years, Farmington has opened doors for students to pursue an affordable quality education and improve their lives. Regardless of the changes that happen around us, we are steadfast in our commitment to providing our students with a positive college experience and the best career preparation possible.”

According to its methodology, U.S. News measures academic quality into nine broad areas, including first-year student retention and graduation of students, graduate indebtedness, social mobility, expert opinion, faculty resources, student excellence, financial resources, alumni giving and graduation rate performance.

“We are so proud of this recognition of Farmington’s educational excellence,” said Lisa Ellrich, UMF director of Admission. “A student’s choice to attend college is a huge investment in themselves and an important step in securing their future. This national level recognition helps prospective students learn more about the Farmington experience and understand the opportunities available to them in its rich, student-centric community.”

UMF is ranked in the Carnegie classification of Regional Colleges in the North. Like National Universities, Regional Universities and Colleges offer a full range of undergraduate programs and provide graduate education at the master’s level, but offer few if any doctoral programs.

In total, U.S. News has collected data on more than 1,850 institutions. While data for all schools appears on usnews.com, 1,466 schools were ranked.