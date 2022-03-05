UMF Roundtable on the Ukrainian Crisis, March 9

FARMINGTON – A roundtable discussion will be held on the current Ukrainian crisis at the University of Maine at Farmington. It is free and open to the public and will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., in room 023 in the UMF Roberts Learning Center.

According to UMF Covid protocol, masks are required in all campus indoor spaces.

The topic will include events unfolding in the Ukraine and their implications for Europe, U.S. politics and the world. Participants include, Scott Erb, professor of political science; James Melcher, professor of political science and Anne Marie Wolf, professor of history; along with Louis Sell, who has served as a member of the U.S. diplomatic corps in Eastern Europe; and representatives from several student organizations.

The event is sponsored by the Office of Global Education. For more information, please contact Linda Beck, associate dean of experiential & global education.