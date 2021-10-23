UMF to hold public Winter Recreation Job Fair

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington is holding a Winter Recreation Job Fair on Monday, Oct. 25, from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., outside on the campus green near Mantor Library. The fair is free and open to the public.

UMF’s Winter Recreation Job Fair is coordinated by the UMF Office of Career Services and is designed to connect our outdoor-minded students and members of the public with opportunities in the recreation field while assisting our outdoor recreation partners with their staffing needs.

The fair is sponsored by Sugarloaf, Sunday River and Northern Outdoors Adventure Resort. Attendees include: Sugarloaf, Sunday River, Northern Outdoors Adventure Resort, Maine Huts & Trails, Titcomb Mountain and Black Mountain of Maine.

Each organization is looking for employees from a variety of experiential and educational backgrounds. They are hiring for full-and part-time work, and are looking for employees to cover a wide array of operations, including: retail, customer service, hospitality, alpine operations, culinary arts and administration.

UMF Covid protocols include attendees registering at a designated table for contact tracing. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Olsen Student Center. If inside, attendees will be required to wear a face mask.

For more information, please contact Cyndi McShane at Cynthia.mcshane@maine.edu or 207-778-7035