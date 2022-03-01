UMF Writer Series features Grace Talusan, winner of the Restless Books Prize for New Immigrant Writing

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series presents award-winning writer Grace Talusan as the popular program’s fifth reader of the season. Talusan will read from her work at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center.

The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing with the author. Reservations are required and guests must adhere to the University’s Covid safe practices, including wearing a mask at all times while inside campus buildings and social distancing when possible. Reservations can be made at: https://forms.gle/ UMVzhiFjS6eepdUv7

Talusan’s lauded memoir “The Body Paper” is a powerful and deeply moving exploration of Talusan’s life as a Filipino immigrant, a survivor of cancer and childhood abuse. “The Body Papers” is a Massachusetts Book Award winner in nonfiction and won the Restless Books Prize for New Immigrant Writing. In addition, it was a New York Times Editors’ Choice selection.

Talusan holds a BA from Tufts University and an MFA from the University of California, Irvine. She is currently the Fannie Hurst Writer in Residence at Brandeis University.

“The Body Papers” is available for at the UMF University Bookstore and at Devany, Doak, and Garret Booksellers and

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.



As the only Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program in the state of Maine and one of only three in all of New England, the UMF program invites students to work with faculty, who are practicing writers, in workshop-style classes to discover and develop their writing strengths in the genres of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction. Small classes, an emphasis on individual conferencing, and the development of a writing portfolio allow students to see themselves as artists and refine their writing under the guidance of accomplished and published faculty mentors.

Students can pursue internships to gain real-world writing and publishing experience by working on campus with The Sandy River Review, a student-run literary magazine; Ripple Zine, a feminist magazine; The Farmington Flyer, a university newspaper; or Alice James Books, an award-winning poetry publishing house.