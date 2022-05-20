UMS Chancellor Dannel Malloy explains Farmington budget crisis, faculty retrenchments

FARMINGTON – Following nearly a decade of declining enrollment, during which time the University of Maine at Farmington saw its undergraduate enrollment fall nearly 30%, the university informed nine faculty members and the university system’s faculty union on May 2 that these faculty positions would be eliminated as part of a plan to close a $5 million budget deficit at UMF.

The System’s faculty labor contract guarantees retrenched faculty full salary and benefits for one-and-a-half years after notice of retrenchment, as well as priority rights to positions with other universities in the System, provided they are qualified for the positions.

“I regret the public misunderstanding over how and why these decisions were made,” Chancellor Malloy said today. “And I understand the fear and uncertainty that the necessary changes at the University of Maine at Farmington have created. None of us wanted this to come to pass, and the impact of the retrenchments are felt personally by the students, staff and faculty — even among those who were not directly impacted.”

Facing a $5 million budget deficit for the coming fiscal year with no university reserves, and the System’s budget reserves severely depleted by stock market losses in its temporary investment accounts due to global geopolitical tensions, UMS and faculty union leaders attempted to stave off retrenchments by offering a special faculty retirement incentive for faculty statewide. More than 100 faculty took the offer, although the nine faculty retirements from UMF were not enough to close the university’s budget gap. More cuts were needed.

With the help of an academic consultant, UMF President Edward Serna and Provost Eric Brown, working with university leaders and System HR and Labor staff, reviewed low-enrolled and under-performing academic programs, as well as requirements in the System’s faculty labor contract, to determine which faculty would be selected for retrenchments. The university leaders prepared a written program analysis to support their recommendations to the Chancellor.

“Approving President Serna and Provost Brown’s plan was among the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make this year,” Chancellor Malloy said. “I have incredible empathy and compassion for how deeply this affects the entire Farmington community, and my utmost hope is that Farmington can stabilize and put itself back in a position to grow.”

Chancellor Malloy continues to encourage the presidents and provosts of other UMS universities to try to make offers of continuing employment to UMF faculty who lost their jobs. As an incentive to do so, the System offered last week to reimburse other UMS universities for the first year of salary and benefits, as well as any travel or relocation costs, for any displaced UMF faculty who receive and accept an offer of continuing employment with another university.

“Our focus must remain on serving our students and maintaining a university system that is accessible and affordable,” Chancellor Malloy said.