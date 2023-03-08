Under the Stars Dance to benefit local child’s treatment

FARMINGTON – Abigail Gross is a four-year-old little girl who has been receiving chemotherapy treatments for the last three years to treat a spinal cord tumor – Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma. Recently, her family learned that her current treatment plan is no longer working, and that they will need to meet with a team of specialists in Boston to discuss further options.

To help with the costs of treatment and travel, Abigail’s family is hosting an ‘Under the Stars’ dance at the West Farmington Elks Lodge on Saturday, March 11, from 7 t0 11 p.m. The dance will include a 50/50 raffle, a cash bar, and light refreshments. Tickets are available for advance purchase only, $10 per ticket. To purchase a ticket contact Chantal Abbott, 207-491-3570; Donna Bennett, 207-491-4596; Linda Abbott, 207-578-8233; or Brittany McElhaney, 207-320-9393.

All proceeds will go to Abigail’s trips to Boston and towards her treatment.

Donations may also be sent to:

Abigail’s Journey

Linda Abbott

17 Hilltop Road

North Anson, Maine

04911