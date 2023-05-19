United Methodist Economic Ministry starts off summer work season with special guests

SALEM TOWNSHIP – United Methodist Economic Ministry in Salem, ME welcomed distinguished visitors this week, on May 15 through May 17, for a special kick-off to their 2023 Spring/Summer season of Mission Work Teams at the UMEM site and in the surrounding communities.

UMEM is a partner mission site in the New England Conference of the United Methodist Church. Bishop Peggy Johnson, the leader of the New England Conference which has over 500 churches in all six New England states, brought several of her staff members to UMEM for two days of hands-on work at the Salem site. These staff members are the supervising pastors of churches and clergypersons in the several districts in each of New England state.

It was Bishop Johnson’s first visit to UMEM, and she expressed her gratitude for the work that is accomplished in the Thrift Store, Food Pantry, and with community members. UMEM’s Executive Director Helen Pinkham, the Board of Directors, and staff members are thankful for the ongoing support provided by the New England Conference of the United Methodist Church.

UMEM in Salem primarily serves the towns of MSAD 58 in northern Franklin County, providing clothing, household supplies, and other items in the thrift shop. They also operate a food pantry that serves the community and have recently expanded to offer a warming center through the winter months to help meet social needs in the rural area. UMEM operates with a small staff and the assistance of volunteers. During the summer months, mission crews coordinate with UMEM to work on projects in the community.