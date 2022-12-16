United Way accepting nominations for Gary A. LaGrange Community Impact Awards

FARMINGTON – United Way of the Tri-Valley Area annually seeks nominations for the Gary A. LaGrange Community Impact Award. This award recognizes an individual or couple that goes above and beyond to significantly impact Greater Franklin County through their volunteer efforts. Applications will be accepted through February 3rd, 2023 and voted on by the United Way Board of Directors at the February board meeting.

It is important for us to recognize those who have gone above and beyond to impact our community. This award is presented to an individual who best exhibits commitment, enthusiasm, caring and support in the following areas:

– Improving Health and Wellness (i.e., reduce food insecurity, access to medical care, etc.)

– Empowering our community to become more Mobile (i.e., ride share programs, homebound delivery services, etc.)

– Helping Children and Families with Housing Insecurity (i.e., house weatherization, housing updates, etc.)

– Increasing Self-Sufficiency and Independence through Financial Security (i.e., promote literacy, financial literacy, etc.)

Eligibility Requirements include striving to improve the lives of Greater Franklin County residents through their volunteer efforts. This award is open to individuals or couples that serve or reside in Franklin County, Livermore, or Livermore Falls. The volunteer efforts must be outside of the individual’s work environment. They consistently go above and beyond to make a difference in our community, and through their signature efforts they stand out. It is on the shoulders of these giants of community service that we stand to reach our goals.

A little about Gary A. LaGrange:

Some people show their special spark even when they’re trying not to…to seek joy in what you give, not what you get … this was Gary LaGrange. Gary’s commitment to serving others was lifelong. His passion for helping people with energy conservation fueled his career with Maine Community Action agencies, including building and repairing homes, facilitating fuel assistance programs, conducting energy audits and teaching home buyer education. He was often asked to go the extra step to help a homeowner, and this he willingly did, often on his own time.

Volunteerism had a constant presence in Gary’s life … playing Santa for Headstart classrooms each holiday, directing hundreds of Christmas packages to happy children through Operation Santa Claus and fueling his love for the arts by spending many hours bringing sets to life with the Sandy River Players. Upon retirement, Gary devoted himself to volunteering full time as a lead volunteer with the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area program called the Community Energy Challenge: building interior storm panels to save homeowners’ energy and providing energy education help to control their fuel costs – a simple idea with powerful and cost-saving results. He was also a 5th Degree member and served on the Executive Committee of the Wilson Grange, as well as a site manager for East Parish Housing Ministry, helping rehab homes with visiting mission groups.

Gary took immense pride in acting without expectation and encouraging others to do the same. He walked beside us all towards a better community and that is truly impactful. Gary left a loving family and community behind passing away, December 15, 2013. The United Way is honored to continue his legacy of caring with this award.

To fill out a nomination form and see a list of past recipients, please visit United Way’s website at https://www.uwtva.org/get-involved/the-gary-a-lagrange-community-impact-award-form.

You are welcome to fill out more than one nomination!

For more information about United Way, visit www.uwtva.org, call the office at (207) 778-5048, visit Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva), or stop by the office at 218 Fairbanks Rd. in Farmington.