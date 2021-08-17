United Way expands Hope Fund to include non-profits

FARMINGTON – United Way of the Tri-Valley Area established The Hope Fund in 2017 to provide assistance for unmet needs of children in Greater Franklin County. The emphasis of the fund is to remove barriers to enable low-income children to engage in a wide variety of enriching experiences in which they would not otherwise be able to participate.

Since the Hope Fund was established, 364 youth have received funding for a total of just over $37,000.

The Hope Fund has been transformative, providing many children with their first summer camp experience, their first instrument, or their first fishing, skiing, or sports opportunity. Youth have been able to participate in college writing workshops, attend a youth conference and learn to swim. It has positively impacted children with various special needs as well by way of equine therapy, Pine Tree Camp attendance, a weighted blanket, and specialized headphones.

Assistance through the Hope Fund is determined by an application which is available on the United Way website: uwtva.org. Eight community members make up the Hope Fund Review Committee which meets monthly to review applications.

The following are criteria for the Hope Fund:

•Applicants can receive funding only once per year and must be under 18 years of age or providing services to those under 18.

•Individuals may apply. Agencies, caseworkers, schools/teachers/guidance counselors, etc. are encouraged to apply to the United Way on behalf of the child/client with his or her knowledge. Generally, awards for individuals will not exceed $200.00 per request.

•Non-profits may apply for specific programs that benefit children 17 and under (new as of summer, 2021). Maximum award is $2,000.

•Parents must sign a waiver allowing the Hope Fund review committee to review the application and share information with the committee. This form also gives permission for the child to participate in an activity or use equipment if application is funded.

•Applications are due by the last day of each month and will be reviewed on a monthly basis by the Hope Fund review committee the first Thursday of the next month. Funding for individual requests is paid directly to a vendor. Non-profits will receive payment directly.

Congratulations to Sweat-Winter Child Care & Early Education Center, our first non-profit applicant. Sweat- Winter was awarded $1,700 to purchase a package from Kinderlabrobotics for the Sweatt-Winter School-Age Program. KIBO robots allow 4-7 year olds to create, design, decorate and bring their own robot to life.

United Way welcomes applications from both individuals and non-profits. Deadline for this month is August 31st. Learn more and apply here: https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/the-hope-fund

For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook to be kept up to speed on up-coming programs and initiatives!