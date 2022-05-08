United Way hosting 2nd Annual Scavaganza

FARMINGTON – United Way announced that registration for the 2nd Annual Scavaganza event is now open and ready!

Last year’s scavenger hunt was loads of fun and you won’t want to miss this one either. Generously sponsored by Merrill’s Garage and Brooks Tree and Lawn Care, it’s shaping up to be quite an adventure. Our best advice? Get your team together now and visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048 x 5.

Teams may be anywhere from 2-8 people and the fee is $20 per person. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first two finishers. Last year was a close one!

Be sure to dress for adventure because you just never know where you’ll be trekking or what you’ll have to do at each stop.

Proceeds from this event are invested right back into the community through programs like the Hope Fund, Packs for Progress, community partners, and more.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Be sure to follow United Way on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) and Instagram, too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up coming.