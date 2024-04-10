United Way of the Tri-Valley Area celebrates mothers with Brunch and Bingo!

WILTON – This year United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is celebrating mothers with brunch and bingo! Join us on Sunday, May 12 at the Wilton Masonic Hall, located at 70 Bryant Road in Wilton starting at 9 a.m. Brunch will be from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Bingo will start at noon! Tickets can be purchased at the United Way website at www.uwtva.org. There are limited seats, so be sure to make your plans and get your tickets now! Each mother will receive a carnation, care of the The Flower Barn in Jay.

Prices are:

• $30 for brunch and bingo

• $25 for just breakfast

• $10 for just bingo (2 cards; additional cards area available at the table)

Remember that your attendance at our events directly impact our community, as all proceeds are invested right back into the Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore Falls communities. Franklin Community Health Network generously supports this event. For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on programs and initiatives!