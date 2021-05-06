United Way of the Tri-Valley Area introduces first annual Scavaganza

FARMINGTON – United Way of the Tri-Valley Area will host its first “Scavaganza,” a crazy, fun, family friendly outdoor scavenger hunt on Saturday May 15, starting at 4 p.m. The ‘hunt’ is expected to last one and a half to two hours.

Registered teams will hunt for a series of clues and complete challenges in Greater Franklin County. Stops will include local businesses and landmarks. Price per person is $20 and team sizes can range from two to eight people. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams: $100, $200 and $400 respectively. Extra clues can be purchased during the scavenger hunt for $5 each. To complete a challenge, bring one non-perishable pantry item.

Proceeds will go directly back into the community.

The hunt will start behind the United Way office at 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

Teams can register by visiting uwtva.org.