United Way of the Tri-Valley Area invites community to the Auction for Action

FARMINGTON – The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area Great Charity Auction is getting a facelift! Join UWTVA on June 3 at the Starbird Building at the Farmington Fairground for this year’s bigger, better Auction for Action! A portion of the proceeds will benefit youth in our area through programs like the Hope Fund, Packs for Progress and various community partners who focus on youth in our area. It’s going to be a luau them, so dig out your most Hawaiian shirt and leis. The Merry Plinksters will entertain on the ukulele during the silent auction segment of the evening to help set the mood. The silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. The live auction will begin at 6 p.m. The auctioneer for the evening is none other than Al Tuttle! Catering will be provided by Canty Kitchen & Confections and the menu will really give you that island feel. Lafleur’s Restaurant will be on site to offer a cash bar. You don’t want to miss this event!

There are fantastic items to bid on, including (but not limited to):

7-day condo in Florida

Campground stays

Outdoor recreation opportunities

Various gift certificates

Beautiful baskets

Box seats at the Seadogs

Red Sox tickets

Bucket-list experiences…and more!

This year’s Auction for Action is generously sponsored by The Dugout Bar and Grill, ReEnergy, Tuttle’s Auto Sales, and County Seat Realty, and Full Bloom Hydroponics Gardening Center/First Amendment Soil Company.

For more information about United Way or to arrange a proxy bid if you can’t make it, call (207) 778-5048 x4, visit 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, visit the website: www.uwtva.org. To be kept updated on this event and others, be sure to follow United Way on Facebook and Instagram.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is proud to have Turner Publishing as a Media Sponsor.