United Way of the Tri-Valley Area offers Mother’s Day Flowers

FARMINGTON – The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is once again honored to help the local community appreciate mothers and other loved ones this Mother’s Day. This is a quick and easy way to make sure you’re ready for this Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 14) and even better – your purchase helps your community!

This year, United Way has partnered with Riverside Greenhouses and B & B Bakery to help celebrate! Now through May 6, you can purchase a large spring bouquet OR a small spring bouquet and ½ dozen assorted macarons from B & B Bakery for your mother, grandmother, or special someone for only $25.

All proceeds go right back into our community through programs like the Hope Fund, school backpacks, programs or partners addressing youth mental health, transportation and more. The bouquets will be ready for pick up after 1 p.m. on May 12.

In past years, over 200 bouquets were ordered for this event and there is always room for more people to get in on the fun. Organizations who order 5 or more bouquets have the luxury of having United Way staff or volunteer deliver them directly to the business for the ultimate convenience!

As in previous years, there is also the option to purchase an extra bouquet (or more) to donate to area nursing homes. United Way will ensure that moms in our community who reside in local nursing homes are remembered and cherished. This will be combined with a focus on getting area youth involved as well, with groups of youth (and their parents) making the nursing home deliveries. Area children will deliver the donated bouquets to the area nursing homes after school on the 12th. It is a win-win-win for everyone and gives our youth an opportunity to learn how great giving back feels and make a visit to our local nursing homes.

For more information about United Way or to place an order, call (207) 778-5048 x4, visit 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, visit the website: www.uwtva.org. To be kept updated on this event and others, be sure to follow United Way on Facebook and Instagram.