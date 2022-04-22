United Way offering spring bouquets for Mother’s Day

FARMINGTON – The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is once again excited to help the community appreciate mothers and other loved ones this Mother’s Day with the help of Western Maine Financial Services and Wiles Remembrance Centers.

Now through May 2, you can purchase a spring bouquet for your mother, grandmother, or special someone for only $20. All proceeds go right back into our community through programs like the Hope Fund, programs or partners addressing youth mental health, transportation and more. The bouquets will be ready for pick up after 1 p.m. on May 6. In past years, over 200 bouquets were ordered for this event and there is always room for more people to get in on the fun. Organizations who order five or more dozen bouquets have the luxury of having a United Way staff or volunteer deliver them directly to the business.

Just like in previous years, there is also the option to purchase an extra bouquet (or more) to donate to area nursing homes. United Way key volunteer, Morgan Leso is spear-heading an initiative to ensure that moms in our community who reside in local nursing homes are remembered and cherished. She is combining this with a focus on getting area youth involved. Area children will deliver the donated bouquets to the area nursing homes after school on May 6.

For more information about United Way or to place an order, call (207) 778-5048 x5, visit 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, visit the website: www.uwtva.org. To be kept updated on this event and others, be sure to follow United Way on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) and Instagram.