United Way to host first Hunger Solution Exchange

FARMINGTON – United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is hosting the first Hunger Solutions Exchange to bring together all responding to food insecurity in greater Franklin County.

Whether you are operating, supporting, donating to, collaborating with or volunteering at a pantry, meal program, annual holiday dinner, blessing box, Little Free Pantry, or other way of providing food free of charge to the people of greater Franklin County, we hope you will join us at the University of Maine at Farmington, North Dining Hall and Roberts Courtyard from 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 17.

The first Hunger Solutions Exchange will provide the opportunity to hear from other food providers, learn their solutions to common problems in their work and develop ideas for new and better services and collaborations. Weather permitting, we will do most of the sessions outside in the beautiful Roberts Courtyard and spend only a small amount of time inside North Dining Hall.

Please RSVP to Justus by June 10 at foodhub@uwtva.org.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048.