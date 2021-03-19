United Way’s Hope Fund still going strong

FARMINGTON – United Way is still funding monthly applications to the Hope Fund. The purpose of The Hope Fund is to provide assistance for unmet needs of children in Greater Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore Falls, with a particular emphasis on removing barriers to enable low-income children to engage in a wide variety of enriching experiences in which they would not otherwise be able to participate.

Because the intent of The Hope Fund is to raise aspirations for area youth and expose young people to opportunities they may not otherwise engage in, support will be considered for a broad range of activities. This includes but is not limited to therapeutic recreation; athletic team participation; camps (including summer camps and those for special needs students); after school programs (i.e., in arts, robotics, etc.). Funding could be used for registration fees and/or for equipment or materials needed to participate. During the pandemic, creative applications for things like camping equipment, STEM, Lego or cooking memberships (which get sent to the home for the child/ren to do with an adult in the home), fishing equipment and so much more. Applications are online and due the last day of each month. Applications are reviewed by a community committee and decisions are made the first Thursday of the next month. Checks are then cut that Friday/Monday.

Assistance through The Hope Fund is determined by an application which is available at https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/the-hope-fund and at the United Way office, 218, Fairbanks Rd., Farmington.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community. Every dollar and hour are appreciated, so please consider helping United Way help others by making a tax-deductible charitable contribution. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Be sure to follow United Way on Facebook to be kept up to speed on upcoming programs and initiatives (www.facebook.com/uwtva).