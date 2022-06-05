University Credit Union provides support for local food assistance programs

FARMINGTON – University Credit Union, with the support of its members from across the state, rallied to raise $35,461 in 2021 for the Campaign for Ending Hunger, which provides critical supplemental funding for local food assistance programs that have seen increased demand during the pandemic.

This support goes to assist the more than 166,000 Mainers experiencing hunger each year, including 44,000 children, according to Feeding America.

From this effort, University Credit Union made donations to Farmington-area food pantries, including $1,000 to St. Joseph’s Food Pantry; $1,600 to Care ‘n Share Closet; and $1,255 to the UMF Thrifty Beaver.