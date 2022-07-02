University of Maine System announces COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students

ORONO — The University of Maine System has announced its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students for the fall 2022 semester.

To study or participate in any in-person activities at Maine’s public universities, students must be fully vaccinated — receive all primary doses in a two-dose vaccine or complete a single-dose one — or obtain a UMS-approved medical, religious or remote learning-only exemption.

Students must submit proof of vaccination or request an exemption by Aug. 31. New students can provide their information and exemption requests by completing the “COVID Vaccine/Exemption Docs” found in the Student Center main page under “To Do List,” while returning students can do so using the UMS COVID-19 portal.

Officials strongly encourage students to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine booster when eligible, not only to prevent serious illness from the disease, but also in case the System shifts to requiring one in response to changing pandemic conditions. Students who do not receive a booster will have to quarantine for at least five days if they come in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, per current CDC protocols.

Anyone, including students, traveling outside of Maine, both domestically and internationally, for university-related activities must obtain a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure and return unless they are fully-vaccinated and have not tested positive for the disease in the past 90 days. All travel must comply with visa, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of State requirements, as well as Maine Civil Authority and System guidance.

More information can be found on the Together for Maine website.

“Currently improving conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraging, but we are not out of the woods just yet,” saID Chancellor Dannel Malloy. “Getting vaccinated and, when eligible, boosted remain the best defenses against the disease. Currently, 97.7% of our residential students and 95.9% of our nonresidential students are already in compliance with our COVID-19 guidance for fall. I’m thankful for our students’ dedication to their own health and safety, and the welfare of everyone across our university communities.”

Face coverings continue to be optional for students, faculty, staff and visitors in its non-classroom facilities on campuses and in UMS facilities statewide, both indoors and out, regardless of vaccination status. They are, however, needed in all classrooms, research spaces and instructional areas unless the requirement is waived by a faculty member.

UMS also necessitates face coverings for public events in its facilities that welcome 75 or more persons, unless proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result is required. All UMS event organizers have the option to require face coverings.