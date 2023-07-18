URGENT NEED: Pets of the Week: Sweet Pea and Khloe

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Attention, animal lovers! We have an urgent plea to find loving homes for two incredible companions, Sweet Pea and Khloe. These wonderful girls are starting to show physical signs of the stress that living at the shelter can cause, and they desperately need a safe and nurturing environment to thrive.

Sweet Pea, Mixed Breed, 1-3 years old, Female:

This pretty girl has a heart as big as her smile.

Sadly, the shelter environment is taking a toll on her well-being. We see signs of stress manifesting in her physical health, and it breaks our hearts. Sweet Pea deserves a peaceful and loving home where she can blossom into the vibrant companion we know she can be.

Compatibility: Sweet Pea is a social butterfly and gets along great with humans and dogs alike.

However, she’s not the biggest fan of cats, so she would do best in a cat-free home.

Khloe, Doberman/Rottweiler, 5 years old, Female:

Our big-hearted Khloe, who believes she’s a lap dog, is also feeling the effects of shelter life. The stress is starting to show, and we can’t bear to see her spirit dimmed. She longs for the warmth and comfort of a forever family who can offer her the love and stability she needs to truly thrive.

Compatibility: Khloe is wonderful with humans, and we believe she would be great with kids too! While she needs to start off as an only dog, and she’s good with dog-savvy cats given a proper introduction.

Each dog handles the stress of the shelter environment differently. Some become more hyperactive, reactive, or vocal, while others may withdraw and exhibit lethargy.

Despite our best efforts to provide enrichment and positive stimulation, a prolonged stay at the shelter inevitably takes a toll on their physical well-being.

Living in a state of constant vigilance and stress is challenging for dogs. It goes against their natural instincts and can lead to weight loss and poor coat quality. The body’s heightened stress response can hinder the proper utilization of nutrients, further exacerbating their physical decline.

It breaks our hearts to witness these beloved companions endure such hardships. We urgently seek kind-hearted individuals or families who can open their hearts and homes to these precious souls. With a stable and nurturing environment, Sweet Pea and Khloe can overcome their current challenges and rediscover the joy of life.

By offering them a loving home, you can provide the care and support necessary to restore their physical well-being and bring out their true personalities. Your act of kindness can change their lives forever.

Please, if you or someone you know is ready to provide a safe haven for Sweet Pea or Khloe, reach out to us immediately. They deserve a chance at a brighter future, free from the stressors of shelter life.

Let’s rally together and ensure these deserving companions find their happily ever after. Share this post, spread the word, and let’s find Sweet Pea and Khloe the loving homes they so desperately need.