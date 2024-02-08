Valentine’s Dinner & Dance to benefit Winslow Community Cupboard Food Pantry

WINSLOW – A very special Valentine’s Dinner & Dance will be held at the VFW Post in Winslow, 175 Veteran Drive, on Saturday, Feb. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for Winslow Community Cupboard food pantry, which is working to raise money for a new building.

Admission is $25 per person, with tickets available at WCCPantry/Events. Attendees will enjoy a great buffet meal, appetizers, and delicious desserts. Cocktails will be sold at the bar, with no outside beverages allowed, and attendees must be 21 or older. Live music from local favorite Will McPherson, plus a DJ, will provide entertainment throughout the evening and keep folks on their feet dancing! A Silent Auction will also take place during the event.

Winslow Community Cupboard thanks the VFW Post in Winslow and Rita’s Catering for their gracious support.

For more information, please contact Bruce Bottiglierie, Winslow Community Cupboard, at 207-616-0076 or WinslowCupboard@gmail.com. Tickets are available at WCCPantry.com/Events.